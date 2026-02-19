ANC pushes for Tshwane city heads suspension

The ANC calls for Tshwane's CFO and police chief to be suspended over alleged misconduct, financial irregularities, and questionable conduct.

The ANC in Tshwane has demanded the city manager table a report to council recommending the precautionary suspension of the city’s chief financial officer (CFO) and police chief.

ANC regional secretary George Matjila said the CFO, Gareth Mnisi, has failed to submit annual financial statements and has a history of unexplained wealth and unjustifiable demands.

Matjila also raised concerns over the conduct of the chief of police, commissioner Yolande Faro, and her deputy, Nomsa Nhlapo.

ANC wants Tshwane CFO, police chief suspended

“The chief of police received only a slap on the wrist for failing to explain an unauthorised donation and Christmas holiday.

“Her deputy received a certificate for training she never attended. The chief has failed to act against her because she herself escaped proper scrutiny,” Matjila said.

Tshwane’s DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the ANC was big talk with no action.

ALSO READ: Gauteng water crisis continues as residents go 27 days without water despite presidential promises

“They were going to announce major corruption in the city which they themselves govern. They are going after the CFO and the chief of metro police, which relates to a previous issue that council already dealt with,” he said. Brink said if the ANC knew about corruption, they didn’t reveal it.

“The only thing they revealed was they wanted to get rid of the CFO and the chief of police.

“That tells me these officials are not playing the ANC’s game and don’t want to do what the party wants them to do,” he said.

More at issue – councillor

Brink said the ANC wanted key positions filled with cadres who would obey instructions. Republican Conference of Tshwane councillor Lex Middelberg said there is more at issue.

“Mnisi is the best candidate the DA could scrape from the bottom of their barrel. He was interviewed and recommended by the previous mayor, his MMC for finance, Jacqui Uys and Peter Sutten, his predecessor.

“When I submitted a complaint against the CFO at the October council meeting, he was supported by the ANC and the EFF refused to accept the complaint,” Middelberg said.

NOW READ: Sefako Makgatho students disrupt classes over unpaid allowances