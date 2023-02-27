Best in Africa: Saps Special Task Force ranks 9th in global SWAT challenge

Faizel Patel

In what is an extremely proud moment for the country, the South African Police Services (Saps) elite Special Task Force (STF) is counted amongst the top 10 of the world’s best SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) teams.

The team was placed 9th overall and the best in Africa in the yearly five-day UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai, which featured 55 teams from law enforcement agencies all over the world.

Challenges

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the challenges was gruelling.

“The challenge assesses the tactical acumen, mental focus and physical endurance of law enforcement agencies from across the world and has been designed to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise and to strengthen partnerships to make communities safe.”

Mathe said after five days, the STF obtained 9th place with 183 points.

“This is a vast improvement from 13th place last year, in which the team collected 82 points.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Saps officer, Thapelo wins Idols season 18

STF commended

The team’s commander, Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu, who formed part of the team in Dubai, said the Saps is proud of the team.

“The members’ performance is commendable, in the world – we are number nine but on the African continent we are number one , so this is a big achievement. We beat Kenya and Libya. So yes, we are satisfied with the results, we hope to do better next time. We are happy to be back to continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in our country.”

The management at Saps also congratulated the STF for making it to the top 10 of the world’s best SWAT teams.

The Special Task Force is a highly specialised unit in the South African Police Service, whose members are responsible for only responding to high-risk incidents, which include hostage-taking cases, search and rescue missions, as well as providing specialised operational support to other units within Saps.

ALSO READ: Hawks bust illicit cigarettes worth R30 million, five arrested