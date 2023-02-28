19 Bangladeshi nationals rescued from human traffickers in Mpumalanga

Faizel Patel

At least nineteen Bangladeshi nationals were rescued from suspected human traffickers in Mpumalanga.

The foreign nationals were rescued after a dedicated Ehlanzeni District Intelligence Task Team pounced on the criminals on Monday.

Tip-off

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers received information about the Bangladeshi nationals being kept hostage at a house in Kamagugu outside Nelspruit.

“The members found 19 Bangladeshi males in a three-bedroom house. They further found that their cellphones were placed in one plastic bag, which suggested that they had no access to communicate with either their relatives or friends.”

Arrest

“As a result, a 52-year-old Bangladesh national, who served as the housekeeper was arrested for human trafficking and he is due to appear in Nelspruit magistrate’s court soon,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala said the 19 Bangladeshi nationals found in the house will be charged for contravention of Immigration Act.

“Our investigation continues to probe their destination and the kingpins however preliminary investigation suggests that some were en route to Middleburg while others destined to Johannesburg.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the work done by the team.

