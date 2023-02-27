Husband shot and kills wife, and turns gun on himself

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police are investigating two inquest dockets after a husband shot and killed his wife, and thereafter turned the gun on himself in an apparent domestic conflict.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, at the Bochum location under Senwabarwana policing area.

According to preliminary police investigations, the 44-year-old woman, Mokhapi Phalandwa, had obtained a protection order against her husband, Norman Phalandwa, 55.

The husband reportedly decided to move out of the house to stay in a rented room in the area.

It is alleged that the wife visited her husband in his rented room on Sunday morning, at about 6am. He then allegedly took out a firearm and shot his wife and thereafter shot himself.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police were called to the scene and on arrival, they found both bodies lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, is again urging people in a relationship to seek advice and assistance when experiencing domestic challenges and refrain from resorting to extreme violence that involves taking lives,” said Mojapelo in a statement.

Police have opened cases of murder and inquest.

