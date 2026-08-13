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AKA and Tibz murder trial set for October, court confirms

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

13 August 2026

12:55 pm

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All accused were ordered to remain in custody.

Kiernan Forbes AKA killing

Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni during a bail application in the AKA-Tibz murder case at Durban Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

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The High Court in Durban finalised pre-trial arrangements for the seven men accused in the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, with the trial expected to run into 2027.

Pre-trial proceedings in the case concluded at the High Court in Durban, with the trial now scheduled to begin in October and continue into 2027.

The seven accused face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder and firearm-related offences following the fatal shooting of AKA and Tibz at a venue on Florida Road in Durban in February 2023.

The group includes Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (accused one), Lindani Zenzele Ndimane (accused two), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (accused three), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (accused four), Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi (accused five), Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande (accused six) and Malusi Dave Ndimande (accused seven).

The presiding judge confirmed the sitting dates during the hearing.

“The trial will start on 5th October until the 6th of November, except for the 4th of November, which is probably going to be a public holiday because we have elections,” the judge said.

Proceedings were set to resume months later, with the judge stating the case would continue “from 12th April 2027 to 14 May 2027”.

All accused were ordered to remain in custody for the duration, with the judge confirming, “you are all going to remain in custody, and the trial will proceed as indicated”.

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