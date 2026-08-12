One killed, three injured in Durban horror accident

The crash left a trail of wreckage and chaos just after the M7 Edwin Swales turnoff.

A man has been killed and three others injured when two vehicles collided on the N2 northbound near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the N2 northbound just after the M7 Edwin Swales turnoff on Tuesday night.

Accident

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the crash left a trail of wreckage and chaos just after the M7 Edwin Swales turnoff.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage as they found that two vehicles had collided in a rear-end collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found multiple casualties were involved.

“One person, a male believed to be in his thirties, who had been sitting in the rear of the vehicle, had sustained major injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Hospital

Jamieson added the injured patients were treated on scene.

“Three other occupants from both vehicles had sustained various injuries and, once stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown, but SA Police Service and Metro Police officers were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Ekurhuleni crashes

Meanwhile, heavy rains, light snowfall, and treacherous road conditions have already led to multiple accidents across Ekurhuleni, prompting urgent safety warnings from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gauteng was forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers that affected road conditions and visibility.

The worst of the cold snap hit the province on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures at multi-year lows.

Warning

Motorists were warned to reduce their speed in wet conditions, maintain a safe following distance, use headlights when visibility is poor, and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

From the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said it responded to three road incidents due to adverse weather conditions.