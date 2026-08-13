Tata confirms exact date of Osprey’s nesting in South Africa

Osprey is expected to be positioned between the Punch and Curvv in Tata's product line-up.

The confirmation made last week, Tata has now released an official date of reveal of its eagerly awaited Osprey.

Don’t call it Nexon

Known as the Nexon in India, but renamed for South Africa supposedly to reflect “the versatility and adventurous spirit of the Osprey”, the newcomer will launch on 3 September, reportedly positioned between the Punch and Curvv.

“South African customers increasingly demand vehicles that combine contemporary styling, technology, practicality and safety along with excellent value for money and the Tata Osprey delivers on all fronts,” Tata remarked in June upon confirming the name change.

Teased since then on its Facebook page, certain features have also been confirmed, namely a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, six airbags and the 10.25-inch infotainment system.

What to expect?

Still in its first generation, but updated twice since going on-sale in India nine years ago as the Nexon, the Osprey has been a runaway sales success, with over 800 000 units reported has been sold in its home market.

The holder of India’s best-selling vehicle last year, the local line-up for South Africa is still to be finalised. However, it is expected to be identical on the power front as the Curvv.

As such, it will retain use of the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine outputting 88kW/172Nm.

Unlikely due to South Africa’s diesel quality is the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Revotorq that produces 85kW/260Nm.

A definite no-no is the compressed natural gas version (CNG), whose version of the Revotron comes with a reduction in power and torque to 74kW/170Nm.

The only transmission mentioned so far is the seven-speed dual-clutch. However, expect lower trim grades to possibly offer the otherwise standard six-speed manual.

Dimensions

As with the Nexon, the Osprey conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations with the following dimensions:

Length : 3 995 mm;

: 3 995 mm; Wheelbase : 2 498 mm;

: 2 498 mm; Height : 1 620 mm;

: 1 620 mm; Width: 1 804 mm

Offering 208 mm of ground clearance, the Osprey’s boot capacity is rated at 382-litres with the rear seats folded up.

Price?

Priced from the equivalent of just under R130 000 in India, the Osprey is expected to have a price tag around the R340 000 to R350 000, which at present, is purely speculative and unconfirmed by Tata itself.

Therefore, expect exact details to be revealed at the official launch in just under three weeks’ time.