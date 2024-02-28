News

28 Feb 2024

AKA murder case: Seventh suspect arrested

According to the police, at least seven people were allegedly involved in the assassination of the musician.

Bheki Cele / Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane murder

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes performs during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Another suspect allegedly involved in the murders of Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was arrested on Wednesday.

This is according to South African Police Service (Saps) national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

The arrest of the seventh suspect comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that six suspects were in custody in connection to the murders.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside the now-defunct Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban, on 10 February 2023.

This is a developing story

AKA Bheki Cele Kiernan Forbes South African Police Service (SAPS)

