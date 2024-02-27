AKA murder case: Six arrested, including alleged mastermind

Six suspects, including alleged mastermind, arrested in connection with rapper AKA and friend Tibz's murder case, confirmed by police.

CCTV footage of the moment rapper AKA was shot and killed has been leaked on social media. Image via Instagram @akaworldwide/Twitter

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the high-profile murder case of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, the police have confirmed.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola hosted a press briefing on Tuesday evening at the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial offices, where Cele confirmed that six suspects were in custody and that they were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

AKA was the main target

According to the minister, Forbes was the main target of the alleged hit.

This comes after a report on Monday by the Times of eSwatini on the arrest of two suspects allegedly linked to the execution-style killings of AKA and Tibz outside Durban’s Wish restaurant on 10 February 2023.

“The two South African nationals, aged 28 and 29, are brothers from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In their home country, they’re wanted to assist with information about several murder cases, including that of a musician,” the publication stated.

ALSO READ: Cross-border raid nets two of SA’s most wanted… but ‘not AKA’s killers’

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Genl Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, however, refuted claims that the suspects who were apprehended on Friday, 23 February in the Kingdom of Eswatini, were linked to the AKA murder investigation.

According to him, the suspects are scheduled to be extradited to South Africa in order to face charges of attempted murder and murder in relation to an incident that occurred on March 6, 2023, in Berea, when a man was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle.

Six suspects in custody

In the latest update, Mkhwanazi said the mastermind or co-ordinator of the crime, two shooters, two spotters (one inside and another outside) observing the Mass Country rapper, and the organiser of firearms and vehicles used were in police custody, four in South Africa already.

“The organiser initially followed Mr Forbes from the airport on arrival all the way to the hotel as well as to the restaurant where the incident happened. This person was also responsible for gathering resources together, the whole team together, and the rewards that came thereafter,” the provincial commissioner said.

“The second suspect in custody is the person who supplied the vehicles and firearms, and that person was also linked to two other murder cases. The third one is a shooter who was linked to another murder case. We have another spotter who was just outside the restaurant, who is also linked to another case, and another spotter who was outside Wish, who is linked to two other murder cases, and we have the shooter, as a sixth person, who is linked to another murder case.”

ALSO READ: AKA murder mystery LATEST: Alleged hitmen arrested in Eswatini?

Four vehicles, firearms and cartilages recovered

The police also confirmed that they recovered four vehicles linked to the case, a firearm, and cartilages that were linked to another crime scene.

The first vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, was recovered on 6 March 2023; the firearm used to kill Forbes and Motsoane was recovered 22 April 2023; a BMW (which followed Forbes around Durban) was recovered on 2 August 2023; a grey Hyundai i10 was recovered on 20 October 2023; and on 23 October 2023, the last vehicle, a Polo, was recovered.

“All these recoveries were kept on police premises, and we processed them. The last two vehicles were hired,” Mkhwanazi said.

Mkhwanazi said that once the suspects were identified, the police used a strategy to look at the parelle cases the suspects were involved in and use them to keep them in custody.

*This is a developing story

Additional reporting by Cornelia Le Roux