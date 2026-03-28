JUST IN: Mkhwanazi reappointed as KZN police commissioner

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola welcomed the move and expressed confidence in Mkhwanazi's leadership.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed the reappointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saps spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane on Saturday said the decision followed consultation with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli.

“His reappointment follows consultation with the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli,” said Phokane.

Leadership and stability

She said Mkhwanazi would serve in the role on a five-year fixed-term contract.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) confirms the reappointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal on a five-year fixed term contract,” added Phokane.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola welcomed the move and expressed confidence in Mkhwanazi’s leadership.

“General Masemola has wished Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi well as he continues to provide stability and decisive leadership in the province of KZN,” she added.

The police added that further details regarding the reappointment would be communicated in due course.

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