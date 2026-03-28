News

Home » News

JUST IN: Mkhwanazi reappointed as KZN police commissioner

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

2 minute read

28 March 2026

03:28 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola welcomed the move and expressed confidence in Mkhwanazi's leadership.

Mkhwanazi reappointed as KZN police commissioner

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed the reappointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saps spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane on Saturday said the decision followed consultation with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli.

“His reappointment follows consultation with the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli,” said Phokane.

Leadership and stability

She said Mkhwanazi would serve in the role on a five-year fixed-term contract.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) confirms the reappointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal on a five-year fixed term contract,” added Phokane.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola welcomed the move and expressed confidence in Mkhwanazi’s leadership.

“General Masemola has wished Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi well as he continues to provide stability and decisive leadership in the province of KZN,” she added.

The police added that further details regarding the reappointment would be communicated in due course.

NOW READ: Top KZN cop Mkhwanazi’s second term gets thumbs up from premier

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) KZN SAPS South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC suffers Eastern Cape setback, makes gains in Limpopo
News Masemola summons: Idac responds to allegations it is targeting Saps officials
News Cartrack fined R5 million over consumer complaints, must refund millions
Motoring Fuel price hike: How much petrol can you actually store at home?
News SAA bailouts cost taxpayers over R133 billion

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News