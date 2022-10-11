Alleged killer of six women ‘very quiet’ – ‘No one could have suspected him’

Lunga Mzangwe
A person who runs a car wash next to the building where the bodies were found said the man used to bring his car to him and would never say a word.

Sex workers outside the panelbeaters shop in Johannesburg, 10 October 2022, were six victims were found dead the building in a semi-industrial area. It is alleged that the victims were tied when they were discovered. One body was found in a bin, the others under boxes. One was found in the back of a van. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
People who work in the area where the decomposed bodies of six women were found have described the 21-year-old man alleged to be their killer as someone very quiet. Johannesburg police arrested the man on Sunday after they made the grim discovery. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said officers were called to the building due to a foul smell emanating from one of the rooms. “That is when a body of a woman was found. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.” Police later found the other...

