Daily News update: Joslin Smith suspect charges withdrawn | SAA-Takatso deal scrapped | Sifiso Mkhwanazi found guilty

News today includes charges have been withdrawn against one of the suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the scrapping of the deal to sell 51% of South African Airways’ (SAA) shares to the Takatso consortium.

Furthermore, the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge has found Sifiso Mkhwanazi guilty of killing six sex workers between April and October 2022.

News Today: 14 March 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding, large hail, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions in three provinces, and extremely high fire danger in two provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Joslin Smith: Charges withdrawn against one suspect as case postponed

Charges have been withdrawn against one of the suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith.

Four people made their second appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in Western Cape on Wednesday.

(L-R) Jacquin Appollis (boyfriend of the mother), Stefano van Rhyn (friend of the mother), Kelly Smith (mother of Joslin Smith) and Phumza Sigaqa at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 7 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Joslin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis; Steveno van Rhyn; and Phumza Sigaqa are facing charges of trafficking of a person and kidnapping.

SIU recovers almost R1bn in Nsfas funds from higher learning institutions

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has now recovered almost R1 billion from institutions of higher learning, as part of its ongoing investigations into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

President Cyril Ramaphosa in August last year authorised the unit to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the scheme.

Nsfas recovers funds from higher learning institutions. Photo via Facebook

After investigations, the SIU revealed there was R400 million that still needed to be recovered from the University of Pretoria (UP) and just above R311 million from the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Emtee threatens legal action against Parktown restaurant, accuses it of racial profiling

Award-winning rapper Emtee has given a Parktown restaurant, Mike’s Kitchen, until Wednesday to apologise or face potential legal repercussions.

According to a letter issued by Emtee’s legal representatives, the rapper and his friends went to Mike’s Kitchen on Monday this week to have dinner, but they were denied entrance because “they smelled of weed and had many tattoos“.

Rapper Emtee threatens legal actions against a restaurant. Picture: Instagram/@ emteethehustla

“They were further escorted out of the premises into the street where they stood stranded, their driver having now left,” the letter added.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Emtee ranted about the incident, saying it broke his heart.

Gordhan provides 3 reasons why SAA deal with Takatso has been scrapped

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the scrapping of the deal to sell 51% of South African Airways’ (SAA) shares to the Takatso consortium.

This, he said, was for three reasons: the government needed to ensure a fair value was attached to the sale of the 51% shares; public interest was secured in this fair value; and the airline should be placed in a more sustainable position than it was in 2019.

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, at Cape Town City Hall on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Victoria O’Regan

He also said the airline is in a position that is sustainable for the next year to 18 months, and there are other ways financing can be obtained should it be needed.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi found guilty of rape and murder of six Zimbabwean sex workers

The Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge has found Sifiso Mkhwanazi guilty of killing six sex workers between April and October 2022.

Handing down judgment, High Court Judge Cassim Moosa said: “I reject the version of the accused as beyond false and find that the accused had acted with pre-meditation, planning and an informed intention to kill the deceased.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi appears on murder charges at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, 31 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“Further, having due regard to the totality of the evidence before this court, and the necessary inferences that may be drawn therefrom, I find that the accused did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with all the deceased.”

In other news today:

