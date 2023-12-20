AmaPanyaza will assist SAPS to fight crime over the festive season

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi hired the wardens to help fight crime in Gauteng.

The Crime Prevention Wardens will be declared peace officers and get the same legal status as traffic officers under the Criminal Procedure Act. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Gauteng’s crime-fighting wardens, affectionately known as AmaPanyaza, will assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) over the festive season.

This comes after the legal status of AmaPanyanza was publicly questioned, following Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s decision to grant them law-enforcement functions.

Legitimising their powers, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola recently confirmed the wardens would be declared peace officers and get the same legal status as traffic officers under the Criminal Procedure Act.

Many expressed concerns over creating a parallel entity to the SAPS, especially since the crime-fighting wardens are neither trained nor qualified to work as police officers.

However, Cele has since determined that Lesufi’s decision was not legally permissible, explaining that policing constitutionally and legislatively falls within the scope of national and local government, EWN reports.

ALSO READ: ‘No one asks about ministers’ weekend funeral trips’ − Cele defends assistant’s R450K RWC trip

‘More boots on the ground’

South Africa’s alarming crime rate calls for robust measures, with rising concerns about public safety over the December period.

Cele recently announced the SAPS would be beefing up its numbers by adding 10 000 new officers to the force.

“This means there will be 10 000 more boots on the ground come the 15th of December,” he said.

The mass recruitment is a direct response to President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s call to strengthen police capacity and enhance visibility.

ALSO READ: CIT heists likely to surge during the festive season, warns G4S

Festive season roadshow

Meanwhile, the police ministry and SAPS will visit Ladybrand, Free State, on Wednesday for the annual countrywide Festive Season Inspection Roadshow.

The roadshow kicked off on Tuesday in Gauteng with visits to various places including taxi ranks and high-crime areas.

The visits form part of efforts by the SAPS to channel resources where they are needed most.

“The festive season policing interventions which are running parallel with high-density Operation Shanela are enabling the police to decisively deal with crime and any security threats this holiday season and beyond,” said the SAPS.

#sapsHQ [HIGHLIGHTS] Gauteng: The Ministry of Police and #SAPS management have on Tuesday, 19 December 2023 kicked off the annual countrywide #SaferFestiveSeason Inspection Roadshow.



The first stop of the annual roadshow commenced in Gauteng with visits to centres of… pic.twitter.com/pCK6KKLtjt — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 20, 2023

ALSO READ: ‘They must be kept safe’- Bheki Cele on witnesses who allegedly helped find crucial evidence in AKA murder case