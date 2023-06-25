Stage 3 load shedding to hit SA during evening peak periods

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola

Power utility Eskom has implemented stage 3 load shedding due to breakdowns at power stations.

Sunday’s load shedding will end at midnight and resume at 4 pm on Monday.

“Over the last 24 hours, generating units each at Hendrina, Kriel and Medupi power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, generation units each at Arnot and Medupi power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns,” the state-owned company said in a statement.

Breakdowns currently amount to 16 524MW of generating capacity, while out-of-service and planned maintenance capacity is at 4 376MW.

Load limit pilot project

The ailing parastatal has implemented a pilot project to reduce electricity usage at some customers with smart meters.

“Eskom is in the process of implementing the load limiting project nationally, with the pilot starting yesterday in Fourways,” Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said on Friday.

“The pilot will focus on select customers with smart meters. Load limiting through smart meters is part of the demand side management initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid, during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding.”

Qithi said customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 amps to 10 amps.

Eskom appealed to customers who were selected as part of the pilot to partner with it in ensuring that the impact of load shedding is reduced.

