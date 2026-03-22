Analyst warns these two issues could wreak havoc for ANC in Limpopo

The Unity Slate's victory at next week's conference is not guaranteed.

More than 1 100 delegates from 529 branches will meet at the 11th ANC Limpopo provincial elective conference next week, with an analyst warning that two major concerns could derail the party if not addressed.

The conference will be held at Pietersburg Cricket Club in Polokwane from Friday to Sunday next week.

While one of the main focuses will be electing ANC leaders to lead the province for the next four years, independent political analyst Solly Rashilo warns that tribalism and gender parity could popse problems for the party long after the conference.

The “Unity Slate” was compiled by ANC Limpopo regional leaders in January, ahead of the conference, to ensure there is no contestation among leaders for the first five top positions. These are: the first female premier in the province and the only woman on the slate, Phophi Ramathuba, as provincial chairperson; Polokwane local municipality mayor Makoro John Mpe, as deputy; Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe as provincial secretary; Mopani district municipality’s executive mayor Pule Frelimo Shayi, as deputy secretary; and mayor for the mining-rich Fetakgomo/ Tubatse local municipality, Eddie Maila, as provincial treasurer.

Where are the women and Tsonga speakers?

But the slate is not without any controversy. Many in the province say it raises questions about gender parity and fails to address the thorny issue of tribalism, which has been haunting the province since the advent of democracy in 1994.

Only one female and no Tsonga speakers are on the slate.

He said this raises legitimate concerns about the ANC’s commitment to gender parity and its long-standing 50/50 principle.

While Limpopo has strong women leaders such as Premier Ramathuba and the leadership of the provincial legislature, under the tutelage of Speaker Makoma Makhurupetje, symbolic representation alone cannot replace structural inclusion in leadership positions, he said.

“As for tribalism allegations, these claims often emerge in provincial politics, particularly in a diverse province like Limpopo. While leadership slates are usually shaped by regional lobbying and political alliances rather than purely ethnic considerations, perceptions of exclusion — such as the omission of cooperative governance, human settlement, and traditional affairs MEC Basikop Makamu — could still fuel tensions.

“The challenge for the ANC will be ensuring that the final leadership outcome reflects broad provincial representation,” he said.

Party provincial secretary, Madadzhe, said the party’s provincial executive committee is “tasked with the responsibility to organise the 11th ANC Limpopo provincial elective conference to elect ANC leaders and not elect leaders based on their tribes”.

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Is it a slam dunk for the Unity Slate?

Madadzhe would not be drawn to comment on the Unity Slate, while Rashilo said its victory was not guaranteed.

“Despite Madadzhe distancing the PEC from the so-called ‘unity slate’, it does not necessarily mean the conference will be uncontested.

“In ANC political culture, unity slates are often negotiated informally before conferences, but delegates still retain the right to nominate alternative candidates on the floor.

“The secretary’s position appears aimed at protecting the legitimacy of the process and avoiding perceptions that outcomes are predetermined.”

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Disputes

With regard to disputes raised by branch members during the branch general meetings (BGMs) to nominate delegates to the conference, Madadzhe said all disputes lodged with the Provincial Dispute Resolution Committee (PDRC) have been processed.

He said 31 matters were appealed to the National Dispute Resolution Committee (NDRC) and that all appeals were expected to be finalised by the end of this week.

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