ANC cadre deployment documents accessible to the public, says DA

The public can now see for themselves how certain ANC members were hired in key goverment positions

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has made the controversial ANC cadre deployment documents accessible to the public, said the party on Wednesday.

The party has been involved in a three-year legal battle with the ANC for access to these documents. The ANC after suffering a defeat at the Constitutional Court handed over the documents to the DA on Monday.

ALSO READ: Court rules in favour of ANC in cadre deployment policy case

Public access to ANC cadre deployment documents

DA shadow minister for Public Service and Administration Dr Leon Schreiber said the party had decided to make the documents accessible to the public and the media as a gesture of transparency.

“The DA is committed to upholding principles of public transparency. In line with this commitment, we have uploaded the cadre deployment minutes and documents which have so far been supplied to us to our website, allowing the public access to crucial information,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said the DA would continue to scrutinise the documents diligently to unveil the network of cadre deployment corruption and a racketeering syndicate that has allegedly corrupted and captured the state.

“To keep the public informed, we have scheduled a media briefing on Friday, during which we will comprehensively unpack the documents. This briefing will present our thorough analysis and announce significant next steps in our fight to end cadre deployment corruption. The DA remains steadfast in its pursuit of accountability and integrity within the political landscape, and we invite the public to stay engaged in this ongoing effort,” he said.

The ANC sent a statement warning the DA to be aware of the POPIA Act while interrogating the documents.

According to the DA the records will demonstrate how ANC-linked cadres were given state jobs and the impact of cadre deployment of state capture.

ALSO READ: ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records

DA loses cadre deployment case in Pretoria

Meanwhile, the DA lost its court bid to have cadre deployment declared illegal and unlawful.

But Schreiber said the party would appeal the decision that was made by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

“The DA notes today’s judgment by the Gauteng High Court in the DA’s case against cadre deployment. The DA has already instructed our legal team to appeal this ruling as a matter of urgency,” Schreiber said.

He said the ANC’s deployment committee interfered in appointments across the state, and even extended its tentacles to the judiciary.

“There can be no more urgent constitutional matter than challenging a governing party that, by its own admission, has obliterated the distinction between party and state, in order to capture institutions for its own advantage,” Schreiber said.

Those interested in looking through the documents can find there here: https://download.da.org.za/ANC-cadre-documents-20240220.pdf