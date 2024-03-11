ANC candidates list: Mbeki did not endorse wrongdoing, says Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula has rubbished claims that ANC veteran Thabo Mbeki was part of a meeting that supported questionable candidates for leadership positions.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has said former president Thabo Mbeki is a man of dignity and has not endorsed tainted party members to be on the ANC’s candidates list for public office.

Mbalula was speaking at a press conference on Monday morning in Johannesburg.

Mbalula defends Mbeki

The ANC was under fire over the inclusion of some ANC leaders who appeared on the list despite facing corruption allegations or being implicated in the State Capture Commission Report.

According to Mbalula, senior ANC veterans such as Mbeki and president Cyril Ramaphosa were part of the meeting where the list was discussed.

“He did not endorse wrongdoing he simply explained that it is important that these issues are processed,” Mbalula said.

According to Mbalula, Mbeki was the last person to speak at a meeting where the candidates list was being discussed. He said the former president maintained his integrity at all times during the meeting.

“Mbeki was the last to speak and he was firm on matters of integrity,” Mbalula said.

According to Mbalula the State Capture Commission had different categories for those that had appeared before it. Some had adverse findings while others had not been found guilty by the commission. He said the ANC had its own internal processes where leaders would have to be cleared of allegations that they faced. In some respects, those that had managed to get on the list had either been cleared by the integrity committee or their matters had not been finalised.

“We know people wanted us to take a decision there and there. We cannot do that without following the rules because litigation will work against us because people go to court and challenge us. We have to respect our rules and our decisions,” he said.

Mbalula said the integrity commission still had reports that had been on radar from the time Ace Magashule was still the secretary general of the ANC.

Some ANC veterans have retired

On the other hand, Mbalula announced that Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Yunus Carrim, Pravin Gordhan, Amos Masondo and John Jeffreys were among senior leaders of the ANC who had declined to come back for public service in the next administration.

“We thank them for their contribution to our democracy and governance. We know that they will remain activists working for a better South Africa,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said ANC list was made up of a crop of young leaders from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

“The ANC candidates represent an intergenerational mix and an advanced generations transition in our country,” he said.