ANC accuses DA’s Chris Pappas of ‘spousal nepotism’ ahead of election

A war is starting to heat up between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the ANC with the DA putting its best possible candidate forward in KwaZulu-Natal, sparking a battle in the province ahead of next year’s general election. While the ANC in KZN is yet to announce their premier candidate, ANC chair in the province Siboniso Duma was touted as a possible candidate. On the other hand, the DA’s hopeful KZN premier candidate and uMngeni local municipality mayor Chris Pappas came under fire over allegations of excessive grants to a newly established non-profit organisation (NPO) solely owned by his ex-fiancé…

Former DA member and now ANC ally Sizwe Mchunu lodged a complaint with the public protector’s office and accused Pappas of “spousal nepotism and corruption”.

Mchunu alleged in his complaint to the public protector that Prinsloo, who was appointed chair of uMngeni Tourism, an NPO funded by the municipality, received excessive grants including one worth R100 000.

“When Chris Pappas left his previous political position as DA representative in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, his ex-fiancé, who was serving as a councillor under the eThekwini municipality, also resigned and relocated to uMngeni municipality, supposedly to be closer to his fiancé.

“In his resignation, Prinsloo pointed out that he resigned to further his business career NPO,” he stated in the letter.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the ANC had its back against the wall and was vulnerable and desperate in KZN.

“Every point we check now indicates the ANC is not likely to win a majority in KZN. So the war where we are going to start hearing issues of corruption being raised is really the ANC being desperate,” he said.

“The ANC seems to not be able to fight fairly but only through these shenanigans.”

Pappas refuted the claims of nepotism involving his former fiancé. Pappas and Prinsloo reportedly ended their relationship in around March.

Speaking on Ukhozi FM, Pappas confirmed uMngeni municipality funds NPOs, including one run by his former fiancé, and did not deny Prinsloo’s NPO received R100 000.

He said uMngeni Tourism was one of three NPOs which were funded by the municipality and it was established before he took over as mayor. Pappas further denied his ex-fiancé’s other company, Growth Spurt Consultancy (GSC), received a tender as a consultant to uMngeni Tourism in hosting the Light Up uMngeni Festival last December. He said GSC was only registered last month.

“How can a company only registered this year get tenders that did not even exist in 2021? That does not make any sense. Also, why is all of this coming out now,” said the mayor.

With the DA and the IFP now working together as part of their new alliance pact, the strategic collaboration between the two parties might bring their votes together in KZN to oust the ANC in 2024.

In recent months, the IFP and DA signed a service delivery pact in the province which aimed to ensure they worked together to “improve service delivery and better the lives of residents”.