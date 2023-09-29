Working with ANC might be Malema’s only chance at presidency

The ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) appear to be willing to work together … at least if the way the two parties related to each other during the renaming of the William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday is anything to go by. Despite the public spat between the two parties and constant trolling of each other, it seems they could be prepared to work with each other and overlook their differences. ALSO READ: ANC and EFF at loggerheads over credit for renaming William Nicol Drive One should not shy away from the fact that the…

The ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) appear to be willing to work together … at least if the way the two parties related to each other during the renaming of the William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday is anything to go by.

Despite the public spat between the two parties and constant trolling of each other, it seems they could be prepared to work with each other and overlook their differences.

One should not shy away from the fact that the EFF was born out of the ANC and, despite all the differences, the leaders of these parties are friends outside of politics.

During the renaming ceremony, ANC and EFF leaders sat in the same tent while their supporters sang the same struggle songs together when their leaders took to the podium.

EFF and ANC supporters clapped for Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi when they took to the podium, which was a clear indication that, despite the public spat, there might be a chance for these parties to reconcile.

Also, don’t forget that the ANC and the EFF already have a working relationship in Gauteng municipalities, and they seem to be getting along very well in the Johannesburg metro. They also appear to have a good working relationship in the Tshwane metro, which has caused a headache for the Multiparty Charter for South Africa coalition.

With the leader of the red berets having the ambition to occupy the Union Buildings, working with the ANC might just be the only way to realise his dreams.

We should also not forget that Julius Malema has also publicly said he was willing to work with the ANC rather than the Democratic Alliance (DA) in coalition agreements after the 2024 elections – provided that Paul Mashatile was named president of the country.

With the Multiparty Charter for South Africa also against the ANC and EFF, these two parties could be left with no choice but to work together to govern the country.

The spirit of Mama Winnie might just be what it takes for these parties to look beyond their squabbles to unity. After all, politics are about power and being in a position of power rather than sitting in the corner and complaining about morals.

The constituencies of these parties are the same, and maybe for them to work together to hold each other accountable would not be such a bad idea. Maybe working together as one would also be beneficial to the desperate citizens they claim to serve. This might be how these parties can hold each other to account.

It would also be much easier for them to work together – as their policies have similarities – than for either party to work with the Democratic Alliance (DA), which they call a “white party”.

Although the ANC might opt for the DA to avoid chaos with the EFF, senior leaders of the ANC still believe the DA is the enemy. This all remains to be seen as the polls will dictate if, for the first time, we have a coalition government.

However, I still believe that a coalition government is a recipe for disaster.