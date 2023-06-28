ANC fixing ‘one crisis after other’ but opposition could take credit – Mbalula

By Cheryl Kahla

In an interview with Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, discussed the ANC’s prospects at the upcoming elections.

Mbalula, who has held the position for the past seven months, is no stranger to the challenges that come with this prominent role.

Mbalula on elections

When asked about the upcoming elections and the ANC’s potential to dip below 50%, Mbalula admitted that the concern is valid.

‘Victory is not a given’

Mbalula said every election cycle is fraught with uncertainty and the upcoming polls won’t be any different.

He said achieving a decisive victory requires “hard work and dedication”, adding that “overwhelming victory is not a given, you work for it.”

Dissatisfaction ahead of elections

Clement cited several of the issues South Africans currently face, such as load shedding, corruption, unemployment and the high cost of living.

He said there is a sentiment of dissatisfaction in the country, with many South Africans believing the ANC failed citizens.

In response, Mbalula acknowledged the challenges but maintained an optimistic outlook.

‘Sparkles of positivity’

Mbalula said despite issues plaguing South African and the less-than-favorable view of the ANC, there are positive signs, which he referred to as ‘sparkles of positivity.’

He cited the Stats SA’s GDP data and a lower consumer inflation rate, “lowest to something like 6.3 outside the bracket of the reserve bank projections”.

READ: Sigh of relief as GDP grows by 0.4%, SA avoids recession

Moreover, he warned that if the ANC loses the election to an opposition party, it might appear as if the ANC had been “sleeping on the job.”

The new leaders would take the credit for the “sparkles” ignited by the ANC as they “fix one crisis of another.

Load shedding crisis

On the issue of load shedding, Mbalula said it has to be resolved for the sake of the economy, not just for the upcoming elections.

Another one of those ‘sparkles’, Mbalula said, was the fact that “we are no passing the winter season with that threat of stage 8 and total blackouts”.

“That is very positive”, he added.

He said load shedding has a the negative impact on the ANC’s election prospects, but emphasised the importance of resolving issues genuinely and not just for political gain.

“It is dangerous for the ANC because our people, our trusted constituency, told us ;don’t do things for us because there are elections coming up’.”

‘Youthlike’ Mbalula

Speaking about his public image, Mbalula expressed his authenticity by saying, “I’m not fake, I’m not plastic.”

Despite being seen as a youthful figure, he joked that his family reminds him of his significant role as secretary-general of the ANC.

“I became part of the mass popular culture of this country; I connected with the youth”, he added.

READ: Mbalula denies allegations of R3m loan in property dispute

Night clubs no more

When asked if he was still an avid nightclub-goer, Mbalula said people form perceptions of him based on social media, which is reflective of his real life.

Being president of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) from 2004 to 2008, he’d often go to night clubs, but it was only ‘fashionable’ for him while he held that title.

Now, his nightclub days are behind him.

“When I became secretary-general, going to night clubs is no longer fashionable like it used to be when I was president (of the ANCYL)