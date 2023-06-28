Daily news update: Durban beaches closed, SA job losses and Zille racism claims

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille has refuted racism claims levelled against her by former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga.

Bhanga was served with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities by the DA’s provincial executive committee pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party into disrepute.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Bhanga accused Zille of being racist and working with the African National Congress (ANC) to push him out of the position of provincial leader over the weekend.

SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow for tweet about Mantashe and Hani

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it will lay charges against Nicole Barlow after she made racially divisive comments in a tweet against Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The decision by the SACP comes after a tweet Barlow shared in reaction to a Sunday Times story about Mantashe attending a Cosatu event instead of another event with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In her reply, Barlow tweeted, “We missed an opportunity to do a Chris Hani on him…”

‘Cope divided into wise people and fools,’ says Makhubele on Madisha’s exit and Lekota possibly stepping down

City of Johannesburg speaker and Congress of the People (Cope) member Colleen Makhubele has heavily criticised the party’s former deputy president Willie Madisha for his “defiant” antics and attempts to embark on what she said was a coup.

Cope terminated the membership of Madisha and its secretary for elections, Mzwandile Hleko, following the party’s national committee meeting on Sunday.

According to the party, Madisha and Hleko’s “unauthorised actions” – including convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources, among other things – played a part in the decision to axe both members.

Lottery scandal: Mbalula denies allegations of R3m loan in property dispute

The brother of the former chief operating officer (COO) of the Lottery is seeking to overturn a preservation order on three properties.

He, as well as the wife of the former COO, have claimed in affidavits that R3-million towards the purchase of one of these properties, a house in Bryanston Johannesburg, was a loan to ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, to help Mbalula buy the house.

The paper trail indicates that this R3-million towards the house purchase ultimately came from Lottery grant money.

Economy loses 97 000 jobs in a year

The economy lost another 97 000 jobs in the formal non-agricultural sector between March last year and March this year, while 21 000 job losses were reported in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, which means that almost 10 million people are employed.

According to Statistic SA’s Quarterly Employment Statistics for the first quarter, the losses were observed across various sectors, while some sectors added jobs.

Durban beaches closed again during school holidays

A broken sewage pump station in uMhlanga has put a damper on school holidays, having resulted in seven beaches across Durban being closed.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, the picturesque shores of uMhlanga Main, Westbrook, Bronze, Umdloti Main, Reunion, Warner and Winklespruit have been off-limits to holiday-makers and tourists alike due to alarming levels of E. coli contamination.

Just last week, the City of Durban had promised swift action to repair the malfunctioning pump station that was responsible for the contamination.

‘Her Majesty is not majesting’: Social media reacts to episode 1 of ‘Mommy Club’

Showmax’s new local reality television show, Mommy Club, which premiered on Tuesday morning, already has tongues wagging over on social media.

The television show is steadily climbing the Twitter trends list as viewers share their opinions and thoughts after having watched the first episode, and not all of it is flattering.

Chiefs net another target as Mmodi joins on three-year deal

Pule Mmodi, the talented and enterprising Golden Arrows attacker was conspicuously absent when the team reconvened for preseason training after the holiday break.

And it has now been revealed that Mmodi is in Gauteng, having signed a lucrative three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs, keeping him at Naturena until at least June 2025.

The 30-year-old Mmodi showcased exceptional skills and was one of the standout performers for Golden Arrows last season.

