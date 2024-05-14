‘I’ll go if my party fails’ – ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe

ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe may resign if party fails to gain seats in National Assembly, though it has had an influx of voters.

Kenneth Meshoe, leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, vows to leave if his party doesn’t increase it’s parliamentary seats. Picture: Gallo Images

Should the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) fail to increase its seats in the National Assembly after the 29 May general election, its leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, will resign.

“I am prepared to hand over the reins to whoever thinks he or she can do better, because I shall have failed, although I expect a good performance,” he said.

Meshoe, who has been president since the ACDP’s formation in 1994, said there are people in the party who are very capable.

‘Not a problem’

“ACDP is not a one-member party. It would not be a problem to find a person who can take it forward.”

The party experienced an influx of voters, notably former members of the ANC who joined, Meshoe said during its Gauteng manifesto, geared at restoring service delivery and safety.

“We know that the present government has failed to give services, as the ACDP has engaged with people over what they need.

“We are not just a church party but believe we will be able to change the material conditions of people.”

Declining electoral support over the years has seen the party securing seven seats in the National Assembly in the 1999 elections, plummeting down to four seats later.

Meshoe said the ACDP would continue shaping national policies and contribute to governance in the political landscape.

“The policies that we have outlined in our manifesto will steer this country into a new direction. We believe that if the ACDP is not involved, South Africa will be 10 times worse than it is.”

However, political analyst Levy Ndou said the party lacked innovation and new ideas. He cited the party’s decision not to change leadership as its downfall.

“Meshoe had little impact as an MP. So he won’t necessarily be stepping down, It will be the end of his party and the end of him in parliament,” he said.

Independent analyst Goodenough Mashego said if the party didn’t perform well this time around, it was unlikely to be relevant.

The party had struggled to outgrow the personality and beliefs of its founder, he said.

“The party is out campaigning through a myopic view of the world because the world has moved beyond 1994.”