ANC wants ‘the best minds’: Makhura says motivational letter required to become a member

The ANC's new political education course will include changes in the party's recruitment approach.

ANC’s head of political education, David Makhura says new members will be required to submit a motivational letter explaining their reasons for wanting to join the party.

The course, launched on Monday, was part of the ANC’s efforts to revitalise the party and will become mandatory for all members, including leaders, starting in January 2025.

Participants are expected to complete it by 2026.

The course includes five key modules covering the history of the ANC, its vision for South Africa, an analysis of the country and global context, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and the ANC’s role in the country’s democracy.

Additionally, it will address the responsibilities, ethics, activism, and organising skills required of ANC branches and members.

ANC foundation course

Speaking at the launch held at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg, Makhura stated that the course aims to address existing gaps within the ANC.

“We have our own internal weaknesses that renewal says we must address. So, this foundation course basically is an important priority area of renewal,” he said.

Makhura noted that one of the key issues identified was a lack of understanding of the party among many members.

“The course is about empowering members,” the ANC national executive committee (NEC) member said.

The course will be compulsory for all ANC members, including those serving in government roles.

“All our public representatives will go through intensive training about what their role is as public representatives.”

ANC’s recruitment to change

Makhura later told reporters that the course would introduce several new components, including a focus on ethics and integrity at the branch level.

“It is required that we must conduct ourselves in a particular way and it is no secret, every report of the ANC says we have deviated from [the core values].”

He explained that the goal was to uphold the ANC’s character and ensure its core values are preserved, with every party member embodying these principles.

“In the end, this is about turning members of the ANC into genuine community activists, so everyone who joins the ANC must have a very good reason why.”

Makhura noted that the course will further include changes in the ANC’s recruitment approach, aiming to attract “the best minds” and individuals with a solid record of community involvement.

“Everyone who wants to join the ANC now must write a letter of motivation explaining why they want to join. There must be a process to verify who this member is: Do they live in this community? How are they known in this community?

“Are they rogue elements, criminals, or somebody who is known for [their positive contributions]? We want to recruit people who are social activists in the ANC, individuals who are active in their sectors and communities.”

No exam in ANC foundation course

Makhura added that the course would help root out ANC members who joined solely because they were bribed by leaders seeking support at elective conferences, highlighting concerns about the influence of money within the organisation.

“This course will help us in dealing with a lot of those issues.”

The ANC leader emphasised that the course will not include written exams to ensure that individuals with limited literacy skills were able to participate.

He noted that other advanced courses, which require written exams and project work, were primarily designed for leadership teams.

“This is a course for every member of the ANC including those who cannot read or write… you can give a good political education for even members who cannot read or write.

“They already have experience… a lot of our members who cannot read or write are doing outstanding organising work in communities so they understand the ANC.

“So if you only use one method of writing exams, you are going to exclude activists and organisers on the ground.”