ANC Gauteng fuming over senior Rand Water official shot dead

ANC says teachers and pupils were traumatized by the murder of a Rand Water official, which happened during a back-to-school event.

The ANC in Gauteng has described the shooting of public officials from Rand Water at a school event in Zakariyya Park south of Johannesburg as an attack on the state.

Public servants in shock

ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi TK Nciza said the shooting had traumatized Rand Water staff and City of Johannesburg staff that were at the event. A Rand Water official Teboho Jwala lost his life after being shot in the head while the Chief Whip of the Johannesburg council Sthembiso Zungu was still recovering in hospital after being shot in the leg and arm.

“We view this heinous crime as an open declaration of war as it took place in broad daylight in the presence of hundreds of young learners and their teachers,” Nciza said in a statement .

Nciza appealed to law enforcement to use all available resources to apprehend the culprits behind the shooting.

“The congress movement is deeply wounded by callous, uncaring men who plot such heinous crimes with impunity,” Nciza said.

A man with a gun walked into a community hall where Rand Water and the City of Johannesburg were giving away school shoes and uniforms to pupils. He pulled out his gun and opened fire on public officials who were present.

It was still not clear if the intention was to kill the Chief Whip of Council or the Rand Water officials who were at the event. But the ANC did not rule out the possibility of the attack being meant for the Whip of Council.

“The African National Congress in Gauteng views the shooting that took place at Zakarriya Park as a calculated, cold-blooded murder and an unforgivable crime that visited the people of Gauteng and South Africa,” Nciza said.

Nciza said the teachers and the pupils who were at the event will be given counselling.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspects who sped away after the gruesome attack.