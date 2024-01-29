Rand Water senior officials and Joburg council chief whip shot at school donation event

An unknown man is on the run after shooting at Rand Water officials and a Johannesburg councillor at a school.

Two Rand Water senior officials and the Chief Whip of the Johannesburg Council, Sthembiso Zungu, have been rushed to the hospital after being shot at by a suspected hitman at an event in Zakariyya Park on Monday.

The man who opened fire at the gathering fled the scene in a getaway car that had been parked outside the venue. He is still at large.

Gunman gatecrashes Rand Water event

The Citizen understands that Zungu had been attending a Rand Water event where the state entity had been donating school shoes and uniform to more than 1 000 pupils.

According to sources, the gunman fired a round of bullets at the direction of the officials without saying a word.

The City of Johannesburg confirmed the incident but said more details would be revealed at a later stage.

“The Office of the Chief Whip of Council can confirm that there was a shooting incident earlier this morning at Zakariyya Park Community Centre, wherein the Councilor of Ward 122, who is also the Chief Whip of Council, Cllr Sithembiso Zungu, sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. His condition is stable,” the City said.

The Citizen also understands that Zungu had attended the event in his capacity as an ANC official. According to a Rand Water statement, the donations that were handed out at the event were meant to help disadvantaged pupils with school essentials.

The Citizen has seen messages that have been circulating in ANC regional groups indicating that Zungu was shot in the arm and leg. Unconfirmed reports, alleged Zungu’s bodyguard was also shot and a Rand Water official had died on the scene.

“He is safe, only bodyguard and Rand Water employee were deceased,” the message said.

According to Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo, the chairperson and the CEO of Rand Water were not at the event.

She confirmed that two officials had been shot at the event.