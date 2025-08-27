‘We want to see stability in this province’: Internal rifts and GPU disputes challenge ANC KZN

The ANC has accused KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers of targeting departments led by the party.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is grappling with internal divisions and disputes within the government of provincial unity (GPU).

At a media briefing on Wednesday, ANC KZN provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu reported on the outcomes of the interim provincial task team (PTT) meeting.

The PTT was established after the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) decided earlier this year to restructure the provincial executive committee, following the party’s poor showing in the 2024 general elections.

NGC and 2026 elections preparations

Mabuyakhulu said preparations for the National General Council (NGC) and the 2026 local government elections were underway.

The NGC will convene from 8 to 12 December 2025 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

He confirmed that all ANC regions will hold regional general councils (RGCs) this weekend.

“The PTT will be presenting the branch task team guidelines to all of these RGCs.

“We will also present the road map towards the [branch general meetings] and the [branch biennial general meetings] as well as the regional and provincial conferences,” he said.

ANC NEC officials will be deployed to attend these sessions.

Mabuyakhulu stated that the party had developed a strategy to confront next year’s elections.

“We are not finding our hands in the dark so we have crafted our own battle plan.

“There is nobody who goes to war and divulges elements of their battle plan. You only reveal them in action in the battle itself.”

KwaDukuza and uMkhanyakude matters

The ANC is finalising replacements for former KwaDukuza Local Municipality mayor Ali Ngidi and deputy mayor Sicelinjabulo Cele, who were recalled following allegations of misconduct and financial mismanagement.

Mabuyakhulu said interviews had been concluded by the office of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“We are now working on the logistical issues that will see the matter serving before the KwaDukuza municipal council for a decision.”

He added that disciplinary proceedings against former KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca cleared her of six charges of gross misconduct.

Mabuyakhulu also addressed the ongoing dispute between uMkhanyakude District Municipality and KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The conflict stems from the decision to place the municipality under administration in terms of Section 139(1)(b) of the Constitution.

“It is now common cause that legally the intervention lapsed on the 25th of July because there was no concurrence by the minister of Cogta.

“The ANC notes with concern the instability brought about to the municipality by this reckless act and the tensions which escalated when Absa Bank froze the municipal account delaying salary payments.”

He claimed that the appointment of uMkhanyakude administrator, Bamba Ndwandwe, had disrupted “the smooth running” of the municipality.

“This presence of this imposed intruder has effectively meant that the municipality cannot access its bank account.

“It cannot pay salaries, its service providers, and honour its daily service delivery commitments to the people of uMkhanyakude.”

The ANC supported the council’s acceptance of a Section 154 intervention to stabilise the municipality and called on KZN premier Thami Ntuli to end Ndwandwe’s role.

“The PTT reiterated the ANC’s position that the MEC for Cogta should be reigned in as he is overtly abusing his portfolio and position to target ANC municipalities without any sound basis.”

Impendle and Nongoma developments

Mabuyakhulu said disciplinary action would be taken against ANC councillors who abstained when former Impendle Local Municipality mayor Buyisani Mlaba was removed through a motion of no confidence

A new mayor “from outside” would soon be appointed to restore stability, according to the ANC KZN official.

He warned that an “unsanctioned” meeting planned at the Impendle community hall would result in suspension or “severe” disciplinary measures for ANC members who attended.

In the Nongoma Local Municipality, the coalition between the ANC and the National Freedom Party (NFP) collapsed after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) aligned with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The IFP’s Mbekezeli Zondo was elected mayor, Sinethemba Mbongwa speaker, and the EFF’s Mthokozisi Luvuno deputy mayor.

Mabuyakhulu said disciplinary action will be taken against the ANC councillors who failed to show up.

“We also note at the same time that some of our councillors did not attend that said meeting, where the ANC lost the vote of no confidence together with its coalition partner the NFP,” Mabuyakhulu said.

He also confirmed that disciplinary processes against former Nongoma council speaker Babongile Sithole, although delayed, were underway.

Sithole is facing fraud and corruption charges for allegedly accepting kickbacks.

Tensions in the GPU

Meanwhile, Mabuyakhulu criticised KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers of the Democratic Alliance (DA) for threatening to place the provincial department of transport under administration, as was done with education department.

“This posture cannot be left unchallenged because at the core of it is about how the government of provincial unity should function.”

He stressed that while the ANC recognises the GPU includes competitors and not allies, the arrangement must not undermine service delivery.

“We want to see stability in this province,” Mabuyakhulu said.

“We equally expect those parties to pay respect to the ANC and that none amongst our partners in the GPU can use the GPU against one another and weaponise the position they hold.”

Mabuyakhulu suggested that Rodgers appeared to be making decisions without accountability.

“No MEC is a freelancer in government and all MECs have got individual collective responsibilities.

“They account to the premier, but they also account to the executive council. In a coalition arrangement like the government to provincial unity, you account to each other.”

He accused Rodgers of politically targeting ANC-run departments.

He added that while the ANC was not opposed to Treasury investigations, it objected to Rodgers’ approach.

“You can’t probe when you already have a verdict on what the outcome is going to be.

“The ANC simply says you are now manipulating and abusing the positions of power that are vested in your office. It does not vest with you as an individual.”

“I think we are very clear that if there are any difficulties with any programme of government, there has to be a proper investigation, like it would be.

“But you can’t go and be able to simply indicate that you’re going to be targeting which departments first.”

Mabuyakhulu further said that these issues would need to be “ironed out” with the GPU parties.

