Was the ANCYL whipped into order over National Dialogue ‘tea party’ comments?

Is the ANCYL the latest victim of the mother body's reprimand over its public comments?

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has made a U-turn on its characterisation of the first National Convention as a “tea party” of friends.

On Wednesday, ANCYL president Collen Malatji slammed the effectiveness of the first national convention, which is the first step towards the National Dialogue.

“Let’s first agree that the National Convention was a tea party of friends. The president was misled; he was invited to a tea party of friends who met each other over tea and consolidated into a delegation,” he said.

Malatji said the gathering at the first convention did not accurately represent the country’s true demographics. He said many organisations and people were not represented.

“Even the foundations that represent integrity were not there; obviously, it was clear that this was a platform created by opportunists to try to present that for the past 30 years, the ANC has done nothing for South Africans.

“It was a right-winger platform, an anti-democracy set up and programmed by people who are obsessed with taking the progressive out of power, that is how we are classifying that thing,” he said.

Young Lions pull back

However, a few hours later, the ANCYL secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle released a media statement retracting the controversial statements made by its president about the National Dialogue and the first National Convention.

“Earlier today, during our press briefing, we referred to the National Dialogue as a ‘tea party’. We acknowledge that this was an unfortunate characterisation,” Ngudle said.

He said these statements were motivated by frustration because of the exclusion of many youth organisations from the first national convention.

“These formations, with thousands of active members, are well-placed to articulate what needs to be done,” he said.

Ngudle said the Youth League would also engage the organising committee behind the convention to iron out their differences.

“The ANCYL will engage the preparatory task team and Nedlac [National Economic Development and Labour Council] on the urgent need to ensure that the National Dialogue becomes inclusive of young people, who form the majority of this country’s population,” Ngudle said.

ANC mother body responds

Following this statement, the office of the national spokesperson of the ANC, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri released a statement welcoming the ANCYL’s clarification on their comments.

“The African National Congress (ANC) welcomes the clarification by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and its reaffirmed support for the National Dialogue.

“We note the regrettable reference to the process as a ‘tea party’ and welcome the correction made by the Youth League.

“The ANC reiterates that the role of the youth is to be robust and fearless in their engagement, but the Youth League remains politically guided by the ANC in advancing the collective interests of young people,” said Bhengu.

ALSO READ: ‘They will find themselves like the PAC’: Ramaphosa takes aim at National Dialogue boycotters

Freedom of speech in the ANC

This retraction by the ANCYL comes after the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, made a stern warning to party leaders about violating the party’s communication protocols and bringing the party into disrepute.

He had challenged Malusi Gigaba and Senzo Mchunu for their critical remarks about the state of the ANC on public platforms.

NOW READ: ANCYL president slams illegal foreign nationals who ‘burden’ public hospitals