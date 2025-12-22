WATCH: ANC calls for probe after Bitou deputy mayor allegedly fires gun in public

Nokuzola Kolwapi was caught on camera firing several shots into the air.

The ANC in the Western Cape has called for an investigation after videos surfaced allegedly showing Bitou municipality deputy mayor Nokuzola “Noksi” Kolwapi discharging a gun in public.

The incident reportedly occurred in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay, on Sunday, 21 December.

Kolwapi, who serves as a councillor for the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM), was allegedly filmed dancing and singing while firing several shots into the air during an mgidi (traditional celebration), held in honour of her son.

ANC expresses concern

In response to the footage, the ANC’s Victor Molosi region expressed its concern, saying it views the matter in a serious light.

“The ANC views any conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in a public or private setting with the utmost seriousness, particularly when it involves public representatives who are expected to uphold the law and act responsibly at all time,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

The regional party urged law enforcement agencies to urgently carry out an independent investigation into both the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting.

“The law must take its course without fear or favour. The ANC further reiterates its commitment to the rule of law, public safety and responsible leadership.

“Should the allegations be substantiated, appropriate action must be taken in line with the law and the organisation’s constitutional and disciplinary processes.

“We urge all members of the public to remain calm and allow the authorities to conclude their investigations.”

Police confirm investigation

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that it is investigating a case of the pointing and firing of a firearm linked to the incident.

According to the Knysna-Plett Herald, a case was opened at the Kwanokuthula police station, with officers having visited the scene.

“Investigation into this incident is at an early stage and no arrests has been made yet. Saps is not in a position to divulge particulars of individuals involved at this stage,” Western Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies said.

Malema firearm case

Kolwapi may find herself subject to legal scrutiny comparable to that faced by EFF leader Julius Malema, who stood trial in the East London regional court for discharging a firearm in public.

Malema’s case arose from a viral video showing him firing what appeared to be a rifle in front of a large crowd during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, on 28 July 2018.

He was charged with five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging of a firearm in a public space and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

Although Malema maintained that the case was politically motivated and claimed the firearm was a “toy gun”, he was found guilty by magistrate Twanet Olivier on 1 October this year.

The EFF leader faces a minimum sentence of two years and a maximum of 15 years’ imprisonment.

However, he has vowed to appeal the ruling all the way to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Pre-sentencing proceedings in Malema’s case are scheduled for 23 January 2026.

