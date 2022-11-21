‘Karma will deal with them all’ – Hani’s widow furious with judges after Waluś given parole

Gareth Cotterell

Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, reacted with anger on Monday after her husband’s killer Janusz Waluś was granted parole.

She said the judgment was diabolical.

Court orders Waluś to be released

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) earlier ruled that Waluś be released within 10 days.

The ConCourt found that the decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola not to grant Waluś parole in 2020 was irrational.

“The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is ordered to place the applicant [Janusz Waluś] on parole on such terms and conditions as he may deem appropriate, and to take all such steps as may need to be taken to ensure that the applicant is released on parole within 10 calendar days from the date of this order,” Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled.

ALSO READ: ConCourt orders Lamola to release Janusz Waluś on parole

Speaking to the media after the judgment, Limpho Hani was visibly upset with the court’s decision.

“Waluś has lost all his [previous] cases. Now he comes here (to the ConCourt) and whatever they say goes.

“I wish them all the best. Do you know about karma? Watch this space, all of them.”

Hani even mentioned Tourism Minister Linsiwe Sisulu, who has been critical of South Africa’s judiciary.

“This is why I say, Lindiwe Sisulu may she live long. She is the only one in this country who saw through these guys,” said Hani.

Limpho Hani slams Zondo

Hani even said Zondo would not be Chief Justice had her husband not been murdered by Waluś.

“If my husband was not killed, we would never have had elections. [Nelson] Mandela then said to [FW] de Klerk, ‘for us to stop this, give us an election date’.

“That’s why Zondo and his friends today are sitting in this court. Otherwise we’d still be under apartheid and he’d be sitting in his shack,” she said.

Hani was the leader of the South African Communist Party (SACP) when he was assassinated.

SACP leader ‘shattered’

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila on Monday said the party was “disappointed and shocked” with the ConCourt’s decision.

“We are terribly shattered by this judgment, we think it was inconsistent with many issues which were referred to at this level [the ConCourt], which should not have reached this level.

He also said there were “falsifications” give to the court with regards to the victim-offender dialogue.

“We thought the court of appeal had initially considered these factors,” Mapaila said.

“One may say that justice has given birth to injustice today. Unfortunately, the midwives of justice and democracy in this country have become the victims of it.”

ALSO READ: Waluś has shown remorse for killing Chris Hani, says his lawyer

Mapaila said Waluś didn’t meet the requirements for parole. He claimed that Waluś even attacked another prisoner for having a picture of Mandela.

“How is that remorseful?” he asked.

Waluś was serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria for killing Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993.

Waluś’ lawyer, Advocate Roelof du Plessis, argued that his client was reformed and had shown remorse for killing Hani.

NOW READ: Chris Hani’s family tensions simmer over proposed reburial in Eastern Cape