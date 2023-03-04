ANC will only replace one incompetent minister with another

Editorial staff

Everybody knows there is not a snowball’s hope in hell of an ANC Cabinet minister resigning for his or her department’s failures, as happened this week in Greece in the wake of the tragic train accident which claimed more than 30 lives.

That country’s transport minister, Kostas Karamanlis, resigned within hours of the disaster, stating that government efforts to improve the rail system “were sadly not enough to prevent such an accident”.

ALSO READ: Minister of electricity job just a temporary intervention, says Mbalula

Of course, our transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, who has presided over the collapse of our long distance and commuter rail services, as well as the stripping of billions of rand of rail infrastructure, would probably ask why he should resign, given that no-one has died because of him.

Leaving aside that there have been derailments on his watch, the near-destruction of our rail network has already badly hurt our economy … and led to job losses and suffering. That can lead to death, too.

However, much as we would like to see Mbaks fall on his sword, we realise that, sadly, it will make no difference.

ALSO READ: Zikalala set to be deployed to Parliament amid looming Cabinet reshuffle

The ANC will only replace one incompetent with another. Let us also not forget the ANC is a collective, so they are either behind our collapse or don’t care.