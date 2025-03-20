ANCYL big wig faces integrity commission over alleged dodgy appointment

Mbalula said he had been in touch with the president of the ANCYL, who assured him that Masilela has done nothing wrong.

An analyst has shared his concern about underqualified political activists being appointed to senior government positions amid a fresh storm swirling around a top ANC Youth League official.

Treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela was appointed as a researcher at the Mbombela Municipality, allegedly with only a matric certificate.

Questions about Masilela’s qualifications were raised during recent parliamentary interviews for board members of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

Cadre deployment under scrutiny

Ntsikelelo Breakfast from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) told The Citizen that the ANC’s cadre deployment approach is to blame for such occurrences. Still, he said the practice was not exclusive to the ANC.

“The ANC has played into the hands of the DA, and they have given them the ammunition to attack cadre deployment. People at the top management level can be appointed — as long as they meet the requirements.

“In this regard, Zwelo did not meet the requirements. That should not have happened.

“You cannot appoint someone to be a researcher with just a matric. How is this person going to draft scientific documents? That should have never happened in the first place,” he said.

How beneficial is the NYDA?

Breakfast said there is still confusion about the NYDA’s mission and what it seeks to achieve as a state institution.

“They must be held accountable as to how they contribute to reducing youth unemployment because, as it stands, it looks like a forum to benefit ANC comrades,” Breakfast said.

Zwelo Masilela under investigation

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said the party would launch an investigation into allegations of irregularities in Masilela’s appointment.

“That matter is going to the ANC integrity committee. It will be investigated fully, and an account will have to be given.

“I want to give comrade Zwelo the benefit of the doubt because it was the first time we heard in parliament about the issues around allegations of qualifications and employment,” he told EWN.

Mbalula said that should investigations reveal that Masilela brought the party into disrepute, steps would be taken against him.

“I am saying this on behalf of the ANC because leadership has to be tested in terms of its believability in this period of our party facing an existential crisis,” he said.

ANC Youth League spokesperson Zama Khanyase told The Citizen she was unaware of Masilela being subjected to internal ANC investigations.

EFF complaint

Meanwhile, EFF youth leader Sihle Lonzi has reported the matter to the Public Protector.

The party alleged that Masilela was appointed without following due process. It further accused the ANC in Mbombela municipality of maladministration, abusing public funds, and hiring Masilela without proper credentials.

