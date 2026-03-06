Another devastating storm coming for KZN?

Research has found that flooding in the province has doubled in the last century.

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 weather warning for eThekwini on Friday, 6 March.

The municipality has urged residents to remain cautious following this warning.

The forecasts indicate widespread showers and severe thunderstorms across KwaZulu-Natal. The eThekwini region is expected to be greatly affected by these weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall to persist

“Strong damaging winds, heavy downpours, excessive lightning and hail are to be expected from midday”, the service said.

These weather conditions may result in:

Flooding of roads, bridges, and low-lying areas

Hazardous driving conditions

Damage to infrastructure

Destruction of vulnerable structures, particularly mud-based homes.

Can eThekwini handle more floods?

Just over two months ago, KZN endured conditions similar to the ones expected today. These resulted in the damage of over 100 houses.

Two years ago, at least 41 people died in widespread flooding that left 1,226 households and 6,418 people in KZN and the Free State affected.

In 2022, at least 459 people died across the province after devastating storms caused flooding that some described as the worst in living memory.

Research in the aftermath of the storms found that flooding in the province has doubled in the last century.

“In April 2022, the KZN coastal zone, including the greater Durban area and South Coast, received more than 300mm of rain in 24 hours.

“This led to calamitous flooding, with 459 people losing their lives and 88 people still missing by the end of May 2022. Over 4000 homes were destroyed, 40 000 people left homeless, and 45 000 people were temporarily left unemployed. The cost of infrastructure and business losses amounted to an estimated US$2 billion,”the paper noted of the 2022 storm’s impact.

The study found it is highly likely that recent anthropogenically-induced global climate warming has contributed to trends of increased flooding, “and this trend is likely to continue so in the foreseeable future”.

It warned of bigger rainfall events across the country.

“This doesn’t just apply to Durban, it applies to all South African cities and towns. We must get our infrastructure, especially drainage systems, in order.

“It is urgent that we better prepare ourselves for the heavy rainfall and flood events that are guaranteed to come in times ahead,” said Professor Stefan Grab from Wits University.

What to do in a storm

Residents are advised not to panic but proceed with caution.

All residents who are in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are advised to take precautions to ensure they are not severely affected.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe following distances on wet and slippery roads.

The public is reminded not to attempt to cross swollen rivers or streams, particularly when water levels exceed ankle height.

In case of an emergency, residents can contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.