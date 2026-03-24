APC blames corruption for R3bn Mpumalanga hospital project delays

Residents continue to endure poor healthcare conditions as the long-delayed hospital remains incomplete.

The African People’s Convention (APC) has dismissed the Mpumalanga government’s allegations that the construction mafia is the reason for their failure to complete building of the much-anticipated state-of-the art hospital in the province.

Construction of the facility in Bushbuckridge started in 2017 and should have been completed last year but, according to the authorities, progress is at 78%, and the new completion date is July this year.

The Mpumalanga department of public works, roads and transport (PWRT) has already spent more than R3 billion, while the original budget was R2.5 billion.

The development was aimed at replacing the old and dilapidated hospital currently serving the community of Bushbuckridge.

Corruption blamed over delays

APC leader Themba Godi, former parliamentary standing committee on public accounts chair, said: ”We have always raised our concern about the slow pace in the construction of the hospital, which has taken much longer than it should have, and now see the delays have led to costs.

“As far as we know, there was no construction mafia here. It was just a fight among ANC people over who should get their hands on the lucrative tenders for building that hospital.

“A demonstration by communities was as a result of the corruption in the hiring process,” Godi said.

“Residents want the hospital completed as soon as possible. It is not in their interest to delay construction, but they just could not live with the unbelievable levels of corruption,” Godi added.

He added it had become a norm in Mpumalanga that whenever there was construction of any project, there would be delays.

“Secondly, the cost escalations would occur, meaning that more money was spent than what was budgeted for,” he said.

“And therefore, money is taken away from other services. This was happening under the leadership of the late David Mabuza and it is also happening under the current premier Mandla Ndlovu.

Service delivery ‘undermined’

“It has greatly affected and undermined service delivery,” he added.

Godi said the delay had negatively affected Bushbuckridge residents, especially those who were using the ageing Mpumalanga hospital.

“The infrastructure there is dilapidated. Even the beds in the wards. It’s no longer fit to be a hospital. It has become a health and safety hazard for patients who queue for hours daily.”

A PWRT spokesperson has confirmed the department has obtained a court order allowing for the deployment of the law enforcement agency to protect the facility and community from the construction mafia, that is accused of vandalising the structure.

“The department believes that this will assist the contractors in finishing the project without any disruptions. The community is eagerly awaiting getting services in the state-of-the-art health facility.”

Teboho Sekaledi, a DA member of the Mpumalanga legislature, said her party has welcomed the report that the department has secured a court order against construction mafia and community members who have been disrupting the construction.

“According to the portfolio committee report, it was also previously resolved that the accounting officer of PWRT must also request the police or soldiers to be deployed.”