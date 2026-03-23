In case you missed it: Lekota’s partner withdrawals R600k | GP hospitals punish patients | Men risk scrotum inflation

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 23 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that funds were withdrawn from former Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota’s bank account while he was incapacitated by illness.

Meanwhile, Health Ombud Professor Taole Mokoena on Monday delivered a scathing briefing exposing systemic failures at two Gauteng hospitals.

Furthermore, it’s enough to make any man cross his legs, but a niche and somewhat extreme form of body modification is surfacing in online spaces and, according to medical professionals, in some South African doctors’ rooms.

Weather tomorrow: 24 March, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that intense downpours could lead to flooding in multiple provinces on Tuesday, 24 March, while hot and humid conditions are expected to batter parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Court slams Lekota’s partner over R600k withdrawals during ex-Cope leader’s illness

Former Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that funds were withdrawn from former Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota’s bank account while he was incapacitated by illness.

Lekota died on 4 March 2026 at the age of 77 after stepping back from political life due to declining health.

The matter came before court after his wife, Cynthia Lekota, launched an ex parte application seeking access to his medical records, clarity on his mental capacity, and the appointment of a court-appointed attorney to oversee his financial affairs.

CONTINUE READING: Court slams Lekota’s partner over R600k withdrawals during ex-Cope leader’s illness

ANC denies interference at the SABC as opposition parties warn of threat to democracy

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu denied the ANC played a role in the SABC’s decision to can its ‘Face the Nation’ programme. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC has denied that it is interfering in the editorial policies of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), after reports of the discontinuation of the political show, Face the Nation.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Face the Nation will no longer be broadcast on the state company’s platforms. It claimed that senior managers at the company had decided to dump the show after complaints from the Presidency and some ANC leaders.

According to the report, some politicians felt uncomfortable with the questions being asked by the talk show’s host Clement Manyathela.

CONTINUE READING: ANC denies interference at the SABC as opposition parties warn of threat to democracy

Patient starved and denied medicine as punishment – Gauteng hospitals’ failures exposed

Health Ombud Professor Taole Mokoena. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

Health Ombud Professor Taole Mokoena on Monday delivered a scathing briefing exposing systemic failures at two Gauteng hospitals.

Staff at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital withheld medication and food from a psychiatric patient as punishment, falsified her medical records to hide it, and failed to reach her in time when she burned to death in a locked seclusion room.

At Netcare Femina Hospital, a newborn died after the incorrect administration of adrenaline.

CONTINUE READING: Patient starved and denied medicine as punishment – Gauteng hospitals’ failures exposed

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Picture: Gallo Images

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has introduced Deputy President Paul Mashatile as one of the prominent people Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala may have had contact with.

Nkosi returned to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, where he read into the record the affidavit he deposed to police after they raided his home in October last year.

He said following the death of Jotham Msibi, the taxi boss’ son requested him to collect a jet ski from Matlala.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission: Nkosi affidavit links Cat Matlala to Paul Mashatile

Men are inflating their scrotums, doctors warn of serious risks

Injecting saline or silicone into scrotums increases size. Picture: Hein Kaiser

It’s enough to make any man cross his legs, but a niche and somewhat extreme form of body modification is surfacing in online spaces and, according to medical professionals, in some South African doctors’ rooms.

Men are using various substances to inflate their scrotums, sometimes to a size doctors equate to two large cantaloupes.

This comes hot on the heels of the ski jumper penis-doping scandal, where some ski jumpers were injecting hyaluronic acid into their members. According to reports, the guilty sportsmen said that it was done to increase size, creating a larger or more aerodynamic surface area and allowing for better flight distance when they jump.

CONTINUE READING: Men are inflating their scrotums, doctors warn of serious risks

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ndlozi takes dig at Malema? | Madlanga witness ‘in danger’ | Gayton’s ‘lie’