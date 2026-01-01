Two arrested in connection with East London security guard assault [VIDEO]

The EFF called the assault of a security guard in East London an attack on the working class.

Two men have been arrested after footage showing the assault of a security guard in East London was widely shared on social media.

Support has poured in for security guard after partygoers filmed the man being assaulted.

The guard allegedly asked a man to move his vehicle, prompting a violent response.

The matter was reported to police, with confirmation of two arrests coming on New Year’s Day.

Assault at Ebuhlanti

The incident was filmed at eBuhlanti Marina Glen, a popular braai and drinking spot near Eastern Beach in East London.

The video captures the tail end of the altercation, where one man is seen repeatedly kicking the security guard.

Two men then chase the guard away, delivering a few last blows.

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) in the Eastern Cape stated on Wednesday that a case of assault was opened, with police carrying out the arrests on Thursday.

“The suspects face charges of common assault and are expected to appear in court soon,” confirmed Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The investigation remains active, with further arrests likely. No further information can be shared on this matter.”

The BCMM stated that the suspects’ vehicle did not have number plates, making tracing difficult.

It added that lawlessness in the city would not be tolerated, and urged residents and partygoers to enjoy themselves responsibly.

“The municipality is unequivocal in its stance. Any form of violence, intimidation, or criminal behaviour within our public spaces will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

“Come and enjoy our city responsibly. Do not come to tarnish the image of BCMM, disrupt public order, or threaten the safety of others,” the municipality stated.

These individuals who assaulted this man must be found and held accountable. Someone out there knows who he is. Please come forward with any information so justice can be served. No one deserves to be treated like this. pic.twitter.com/mYKemNjKSl — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) December 31, 2025

Disrespect faced by working-class

The EFF expressed support for the security guard, calling the incident an attack on the working class.

“It is deeply disturbing that a worker who reports for duty each day to earn an honest living… is instead subjected to abusive and violent behaviour by the very people he is meant to protect,” the party’s Eastern Cape branch stated.

The branch said its East London sub-branch would ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“This incident is a clear reflection of the daily violence and disrespect faced by working-class individuals, particularly those in the security sector,” it stated.

EFF Deputy President Godrich Gardee said on Thursday afternoon that he had been informed that the two suspects were only briefly held in connection with the incident.

“The two suspects have been processed by the police and released on warning. [They are] to appear in East London Magistrates Court on 6 January,” Gardee posted on X.

