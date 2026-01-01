WATCH: Undocumented foreign national jumps off bridge in Joburg to escape police

It is alleged that the foreigner was being checked for documentation when he outran the police.

An undocumented foreign national took extreme measures on New Year’s Eve to escape authorities when he jumped off a high bridge in Johannesburg to avoid capture and arrest.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement agencies were leading a multidisciplinary integrated Safer Festive Season Operation Shanela II in Hillbrow and Johannesburg Central when the incident occurred.

New Year operations

The operation aimed to enhance police visibility and ensure people in Gauteng felt safe as they crossed over and celebrated the new year.

While police were conducting a road block, an undocumented foreign national jumped off the M1 bridge after he was stopped by the police.

It is alleged that the foreigner was being checked for documentation when he outran the police to jump off the bridge.

Jumped off bridge

Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Major General Fred Kekana, laughing, said the foreign national just “ran away.”

“He was driving a motorbike, which we are busy checking, and he doesn’t have documents; he’s undocumented. He jumped over to the other side. He just slipped out and decided to jump over the wall.”

[WATCH] An undocumented foreign national jumped off a bridge after he was stopped by the police during a roadblock. It's alleged that the individual was being checked for documentation when he outran the police to jump off the bridge. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/JYvC1m0UrC — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 31, 2025

‘We’ll get him’

Kekana said they are also checking whether the motorbike was not stolen.

“We will get him. He has no passport, no driver’s licence, nothing. The team went downstairs, and they’ll get him. I think he might be injured too, although he kept on running.”

Foreign nationals

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) recently intercepted more than a thousand undocumented foreign nationals who attempted to gain entry into South Africa illegally.

Zimbabweans

The interception of Zimbabwean nationals occurred at the Groblersbridge Border Post, outside Lephalale in Limpopo.

SANDF spokesperson Captain Moses Semono said they are facing a new dilemma, specifically during Christmas Eve and the Day of Goodwill.

“On 26 December 2025​, soldiers intercepted and arrested 1 174 undocumented persons from Zimbabwe attempting to enter South Africa through illegal border crossings.

“This marks the first time our members have had to manage such a massive influx during this period of the festive season,” Semono said.

SANDF member wounded

Semono said that during the interception, a SANDF member was wounded by an aggressive undocumented foreign national, but the aggressor was subdued.

Semono said the member received treatment at the scene.

