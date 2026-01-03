Mining giant bars suspect after viral East London security guard assault

A group of men was captured on video allegedly kicking and beating a guard at Ebuhlanti Marina Glen, triggering widespread outrage.

One of the suspects arrested for assaulting a security guard in the Eastern Cape has suffered a blow after the mining company barred the contractor from entering its premises.

This comes after a group of men was captured on video allegedly kicking and beating 34-year-old Xolisile Nogwele, a guard at Ebuhlanti Marina Glen on New Year’s Day, triggering widespread outrage on social media and calls for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Suspect barred

On Wednesday, mining giant Exxaro identified the man in the viral video as an employee of contractor Baaqi Technology.

“Exxaro Resources is aware of a circulating video depicting the recent assault of a security guard in East London, the company said in a post on X.

“Exxaro Resources does not tolerate any behaviour that is contrary to our values, and the alleged suspect’s access to our company has been immediately revoked. In line with our code of conduct, Baagi Technology is attending to this matter with the urgency it deserves.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Undocumented foreign national jumps off bridge in Joburg to escape police

‘It was supposed to be a normal day’

Nogwele, on social media, said it was meant to be a “normal day” at work, but it changed when he asked one of the men in the video to move their car, which was blocking another.

“I was welcomed with “Xa singayisusi uzokwenza ntoni? Loosely translated, ‘what are you going to do if we don’t move it’. One of the guys grabbed me by my neck, and things got worse as in the video. A case has been opened, and we pray that the law will take its course. [SIC].

“This message is to appreciate the overwhelming support I received ever since the video has been trending. Yes, it is humiliating, degrading and made me feel useless or a coward. I was even worried if I would not get fired from this incident. However, thank you so much, all, for the great support in every way you have given me,” Nogwele said.

Pro bono

Thabo Mantyi, the director of Thabo Manyi Attorneys, has come to Nogwele’s assistance.

“The car guard must sue. An attorney will do that case without paying for the victim.”

Arrests

On Thursday, the police arrested two people and said further arrests were likely.

“The suspects, who face charges of common assault, were processed and released on warning on 01 January 2026. They are scheduled to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 07 January 2026,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are possible. No further information is available for release.”

Assault unacceptable

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality strongly condemned the violent assault of the security guard, describing it as unacceptable and warned that violence in public spaces would not be tolerated.

“The Municipality is unequivocal in its stance; any form of violence, intimidation, or criminal behaviour within our public spaces will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

“Our facilities are meant to be safe, welcoming and accessible to all residents and visitors,” it said.

Lawlessness

The Municipality called on visitors to enjoy the city responsibly.

“Do not come to tarnish the image of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, disrupt public order, or threaten the safety of others. Lawlessness will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that our public spaces remain safe and dignified for everyone,” the Municipality said.

EFF support

The EFF expressed support for the security guard, calling the incident an attack on the working class.

“It is deeply disturbing that a worker who reports for duty each day to earn an honest living… is instead subjected to abusive and violent behaviour by the very people he is meant to protect,” the party’s Eastern Cape branch stated.

The branch said its East London sub-branch would ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

ALSO READ: Police appeal for help after 84-year-old man murdered in Camps Bay