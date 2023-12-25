Richards Bay gets new Christmas present after Kaitano Tembo sacked

Vusumuzi Vilakazi will take over as the KZN club's interim coach.

It has turned out to be a bleak Christmas for Kaitano Tembo after he was fired by Richards Bay FC on Monday.

In a brief statement, the DStv Premiership side confirmed that it had parted ways with Tembo as head coach of the club, with the league match against Kaizer Chiefs serving as his last.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the release of the head coach Mr. Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his contribution during this season. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” the statement read.

However, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based football club also announced the appointment of Vusumuzi Vilakazi as the interim coach.

“Senior coach Mr. Vusi Vilakazi will take over the first team until further notice.”

Vilakazi was most recently the technical director of Chippa United, but stepped down at the beginning of November, two months after being roped in by the club.

The former Golden Arrows coach will lead Richards Bay when the club plays SuperSport United at the King Zwelithini Stadium on 30 December..

Tembo was appointed as Richards Bay coach in July this year after Vasili Manousakis’ exit from the club.

The former Zimbabwean defender and SuperSport United head coach joined the KZN side following his stint with Sekhukhune United, which come to an end in November 2022.

Tembo’s record in charge of Richards Bay was four wins, four draws, and 10 losses in his 18 matches.

The club currently lies in the 15th position, with a tally of 10 points from 15 games.

Richards Bay lost 1-0 to the Glamour Boys at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

