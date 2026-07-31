Ayanda Allie goes green: Former Bosa member joins Mashaba’s ActionSA

Herman Mashaba and ActionSA welcomed Ayanda Allie on Friday.

ActionSA has confirmed the political signing of an established face in South Africa’s current affairs sphere.

Build One South Africa’s loss was Herman Mashaba’s gain as he announced that Ayanda Allie would join his party less than 100 days before the 2026 local government elections.

Allie left Bosa last week following the outcome of a disciplinary process allegedly involving party fees.

‘Surreal’ moment for Allie

A triumphant Allie beamed as she expressed her gratitude for the fresh start.

“I don’t want to dwell on the past, colleagues. I don’t want to resuscitate the events preceding today. I don’t want to mar this glorious occasion by regurgitating what has already been ventilated well enough.

“I do, however, want to place on record my thanks to the previous organisation of which I was part, for the experience they had given me and also the opportunity to serve.

“It matters not how I found myself in this room today. What matters is that I am here, in full force, completely, totally and wholeheartedly souled out to the mission of ActionSA.

“Finding myself here today, is something that is very surreal. I have to pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming”, Allie said.

She expressed her admiration for Mashaba’s entrepreneurial and leadership talents, saying she had tracked his career since she was young.

Vowing to “hit the ground running”, Allie thanked her new party leader, her new colleagues and the party’s supporters.

Addressing her decision to make a seamless return to politics, Allie explained it was a pursuit that went beyond career ambitions.

“We are not the faint hearted. You have to be thick skinned, you have to be tough, and if we answer the call as Ntate Mashaba also has answered, having left private sector to come and serve, you have to be committed,” Allie said.

This is a developing story