Chaine: Mindset will decide Pirates’ season

"What worked in 2025/26 won't work in 2026/27," said Chaine.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine says the Buccaneers will need a ‘different mindset’ if they are to repeat last season’s success of winning a treble.



The Buccaneers claimed a treble last season, which comprised the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership.



However, unlike last season where they were chasing Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title, Pirates found themselves in unfamiliar territory this time around.



As they kick off their league title defence with a clash against Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday at 3pm, the Buccaneers transition from the hunter to the hunted.



“Yes, a different mindset, different season. What worked in 2025/26 won’t work in 2026/27. More from ourselves, more from everyone that is connected to Orlando Pirates,” Chaine told reporters during a media conference at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg earlier this week.

“That is the important thing, a different mindset, a mindset of achieving even greater things. A mindset that now we are the chased and we are not chasing. It requires a different, overall, perspective of what you are coming up with.”

On overcoming the pressure of being the targeted team this season, Chaine said: “It depends how you look at it. From your perspective, it might be the same or not but, with us, winning the league championship is not just about the trophy.”We have goals, we have aspirations within the season and when you walk towards that, that’s the most important thing, because in setting the bar there, it gives you the league championship rather than the league being the ultimate goal.”