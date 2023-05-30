Bakkie rollover claims lives of 5 Cape Town children, leaving another injured

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Five school children have been killed and another critically injured after a bakkie they were traveling in rolled multiple times on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape.

According to ER24 paramedics, the accident happened on Tuesday morning during rush hour traffic.

When medics arrived on the scene, they found a bakkie upright in the middle of the road. Several children believed to be aged between 13 and 16, were seen scattered some distance away from the bakkie.

ALSO READ: Woman shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

“Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries.

“Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care,” ER24 said in a statement.

The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities, including the Western Cape Metro and City of Cape Town Fire, were on the scene for further investigations.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: North West health department under fire – again