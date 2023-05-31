Driver arrested after 5 pupils die in crash on way to school in Cape Town

By Faizel Patel

Western Cape police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with the deaths of five school children in Cape Town.

The children aged between seven and 11, died in a crash on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning.

They were travelling in a white bakkie on their way to different schools in the suburb when the accident happened.

Accident

It is understood that the bakkie in which the pupils were being transported hit a traffic light, resulting in the children being thrown off the back of the vehicle.

Five of the children had succumbed to their numerous injuries while the sixth was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Driver arrested

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrest of the man.

“The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. We can also confirm that two children, aged six and 15 were transported to hospital for medical treatment.”

Private vehicle

Meanwhile, Western Cape transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the vehicle the children was travelling in was not a Western Cape Education Department learner transport vehicle.

“I am outraged by this accident involving a vehicle transporting learners illegally, resulting in these tragic and avoidable deaths. How many more children must we lose on our roads before the transportation of these precious lives is taken seriously by those driving the vehicles?

Anyone who is transporting passengers – especially children whose bodies are more vulnerable to injury – has the weighty responsibility to keep them safe,” he said.

Condolences

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier conveyed his condolences to the children’s families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the school communities. This is an unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the learners currently being treated in hospital,” Maynier said.

