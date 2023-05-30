By Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe
North West health department under fire – again

A well-placed source who did not want to disclose his identity confirmed there was a shortage of medications since 2021.

The North West department of health came under the spotlight again this week following the accusations of shortages of medications at one of its facilities, Tlhabane Health Centre in Rustenburg. The health department came under fire last week, following pictures of new born babies put in cardboard boxes, instead of incubators, circulating on social media. Medicine shortage A well-placed source at the health centre, who did not want to disclose his identity for fear of victimisation, confirmed there was a shortage of medications since 2021. “We have not had sufficient medication since 2021’s Covid lockdown. The situation is not improving...

