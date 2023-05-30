North West health department under fire – again

The North West department of health came under the spotlight again this week following the accusations of shortages of medications at one of its facilities, Tlhabane Health Centre in Rustenburg. The health department came under fire last week, following pictures of new born babies put in cardboard boxes, instead of incubators, circulating on social media. Medicine shortage A well-placed source at the health centre, who did not want to disclose his identity for fear of victimisation, confirmed there was a shortage of medications since 2021. “We have not had sufficient medication since 2021’s Covid lockdown. The situation is not improving...

The North West department of health came under the spotlight again this week following the accusations of shortages of medications at one of its facilities, Tlhabane Health Centre in Rustenburg.

The health department came under fire last week, following pictures of new born babies put in cardboard boxes, instead of incubators, circulating on social media.

Medicine shortage

A well-placed source at the health centre, who did not want to disclose his identity for fear of victimisation, confirmed there was a shortage of medications since 2021.

“We have not had sufficient medication since 2021’s Covid lockdown. The situation is not improving as we must request important medications for chronic diseases such as diabetes and HIV/Aids from neighbouring health facilities,” the source said.

“We have a shortage of ARVs, tuberculosis medication, ulcer medication and diabetic medication that we started to have a problem accessing since last year September.

“We do not have gloves. We have to wash and reuse gloves, which is health hazardous to both health officials and patients. I can’t wash gloves so I resorted to buying them for my own safety,” the source added.

Department response

The department’s spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane, acknowledged there was a shortage of medication some three weeks ago but said it was sorted out by the relevant authority.

“The stock dwindled three weeks ago and the district pharmacy delivered to the facility to ensure the availability of essential stock,” Lekgethwane said.

According to the department, the allegations of medication shortages were inaccurate and that the facility had enough stock of ARVs and TB treatment.

ANC to blame?

Following the circulation of these allegations, local ward councillor Mike Malinga investigated. One of the nurses told him to ask his “ANC government why they did not avail medications at their facility, not them”.

The department acknowledged again that they had a challenge with gloves.

“The facility and the district management were engaged on the issue of gloves and they indicated that they do experience some shortages of gloves every once in a while.

“However, they always make sure to supply facilities in small quantities,” Lekgethwane said.

Meanwhile, a number of protesters protested yesterday outside the Mahikeng provincial hospital, calling on the department to reconsider the suspension of two nurses following a social media furore over new born babies placed in cardboard boxes.

