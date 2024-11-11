Ban on food sales ‘too drastic’ and will affect learners negatively, AfriForum says

The GDE on Friday instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.

Lobby group AfriForum said the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) directives to prohibit the sale of food on school premises may be “too drastic, as it will affect learners negatively or even expose them to greater danger”.

This decision was taken following the recent and alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting pupils across various schools in the province.

Gauteng has experienced a spate of deaths and hospital admissions linked to the consumption of food and snacks from spaza shops and vendors.

Drastic measures

AfriForum’s Head of Cultural Affairs Alana Bailey said while the civil rights organisation agrees that steps to prevent more cases and deaths are essential, it is of the opinion that the measures “is far too drastic”.

“For some children, authorised tuckshops on school premises are the only option for getting a lunch. These vendors also cater for school functions. In addition, some even provide food for privately funded schemes that support indigent children. Furthermore, sales provide an opportunity to get additional funding for schools.

“By banning the sale of food by approved vendors who meet the necessary registration and health requirements, learners are now forced to buy food or snacks from unapproved vendors outside school premises, which exposes them to greater risks, instead of protecting them,” Bailey said.

Allow authorised sellers

In a letter, AfriForum has requested the GDE to allow authorised sellers who can prove that they meet all requirements and comply with health regulations to resume the sale of food at schools.

AfriForum has also asked the department to urgently liaise with all relevant municipalities and the Department of Health to ensure that health inspectors visit vendors in the vicinity of schools, to establish whether they meet all requirements.

“Similar directives from education authorities in other provinces will also be followed up by AfriForum,” Bailey said.

AfriForum has expressed its sincere condolences to all who have lost family members as a result of food poisoning or have become ill themselves.

Intervention

On Sunday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed that 23 children have died, with 441 spaza shop food contamination cases reported since January.

Lesufi said the Gauteng government announced an intervention plan following an emergency meeting with executive mayors, MMCs, speakers, heads of department, and municipal managers.

He said the province was implementing immediate measures including mandatory re-registration of spaza shops, new uniform by-laws across all municipalities, weekly engagements and meetings, and regular health inspections and compliance monitoring.

Lesufi emphasised the need for proper regulation.

