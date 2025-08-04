Bantu Holomisa says SA needs ‘a new generation of leaders’

Holomisa wants young leaders from different parties to meet every year to discuss national unity and shared vision

It’s time to groom the next generation of leaders who take the country to the next level, says United Democratic Movement leader and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Bantu Holomisa.

Holomisa on how to fix SA

Addressing the celebration of his 70th birthday in Johannesburg recently, Holomisa said there were signs that the country’s democratic foundations were weakening and needed strengthening.

“Somewhere along the way, our agenda has been hijacked. The question we must now ask is: how do we fix it?

“We have the constitution, the laws are in place, but something is missing.

“As a military person, I can tell you what we are lacking is discipline, patriotism and cohesion as a nation,” Holomisa said.

ALSO READ: ‘A coup is not discussed on social media’: Holomisa says no need to press panic buttons

Young leaders should work together

He suggested that young leaders from different parties, such as UDM deputy president and parliamentary leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, EFF president Julius Malema, Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, Mayibuye Consultation Process chief Floyd Shivambu, the DA’s Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, ANC’s Zuko Godlimpi, who is also deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, and Rise Mzansi president Songezo Zibi should convene at least once or twice a year for sessions focusing on national unity and shared vision.

Holomisa, a leadership strategist and long-time advocate for a national dialogue, said those young leaders “whether we like it or not, they are the future”.

“Seasoned leaders such as President Mbeki are still with us to share their wisdom. South Africa cannot afford to be pushed from pillar to post by various self-serving interests.“

READ NEXT: Holomisa slams Cabinet and Treasury for crippling SANDF funding