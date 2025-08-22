UDM says Holomisa was using ‘dark humour’ after criticism for ‘go to hell’ comments

Holomisa has been criticised for his 'rude' comments on Gagasi FM.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has responded to criticism of its leader Bantu Holomisa for losing his temper during a radio interview on Tuesday.

He was being interviewed on Alex Mthiyane’s current affairs show on Gagasi FM when he got into an argument with callers, eventually telling the listener and presenter to “go to hell”.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, UDM spokesperson Yongama Zigebe said Holomisa’s “firm rebuttals and dark humour” during the interview were mistakenly interpreted as “arrogance”.

“It must be made clear that confidence and conviction in answering questions cannot simply be equated to evasion or disregard,” he said.

How it all started

The trouble began when a listener criticised Holomisa for “disrespecting” and dismissing a previous caller’s language.

“For me, I do not know if he was not taught respect, for that is discrimination,” said the caller.

He continued to describe Holomisa as arrogant.

But the general did not take these words lying down, and repeatedly told the caller that he was talking “nonsense”.

The caller argued that Holomisa is a public official and that he must act in a responsible manner.

“We do not need these people on this station because they cannot answer us, and we voted for them,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran

Holomisa tells caller to ‘go to hell’

Holomisa told the caller that he did not need his vote.

“You did not vote for me, so do not lie,” he said.

The back and forth between the two continued until Holomisa finally said: “Do not vote for me, go to hell.”

Mthiyane tried stepping in and requested Holomisa to retract his statements. But he also became the target of Holomisa’s fury.

“I am not going to retract. If you are not satisfied, you can also go to hell. He is insulting me, and you are not protecting me,” he said.

The presenter reminded Holomisa that he must act in a manner befitting of an MP because he is now a minister representing all of South Africa and not just his constituency.

But Holomisa blamed the presenter for allowing the caller to disrespect him.

This heated exchange led to Holomisa’s interview being abruptly ended.

Holomisa not disrespecting languages, says party

While social media users labelled his comments as out of line, Zigebe said Holomisa was provoked.

“While the language may have been intemperate, it is important to recognise the human factor: politicians, too, are people, and constant provocation in public spaces can elicit reactions that are not reflective of their overall disposition or intent.

“I further emphasise that live talk radio is a space where presenters carry a responsibility not only to give the public a voice but also to ensure that guests are treated fairly.”

He also denied that Holomisa disrespected languages.

“The expression he used referred to the manner or terms in which a person frames an argument, and not to anyone’s home language. The suggestion that the president was disparaging a caller’s identity is therefore unfounded and regrettable.”

NOW READ: SACP comes to SANDF chief’s rescue after criticism over foreign policy comments