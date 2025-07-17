‘A coup is not discussed on social media’: Holomisa says no need to press panic buttons

The SANDF is now better equipped to respond to potential riots, according to Holomisa.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa, has seemingly shrugged off claims about a coup threat, amid growing conversations surrounding South Africa’s national security.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, disclosed this week that the security cluster had identified a “potential risk” of a coup d’état.

Ntshavheni also emphasised that the National Security Strategy and National Intelligence Estimates report flagged other risks, including terrorism and violent extremism.

Holomisa speaks on coup d’état fears

Speaking to the media at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday, Holomisa stressed that the security of the state remains a key priority.

“I don’t want to get involved in the reports of what comes from the Cabinet because they are privy to better briefings.

“If there is anyone who has such plans, I think he or she is advised to stop that because it has been exposed. A coup is not discussed on social media, that’s not a coup,” he said.

The deputy minister assured the public that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fully capable of defending the nation against any serious threat.

He further indicated that the country is not facing any imminent external threats, but the military may be called upon to support the police in managing internal unrest.

“We are not expecting conventional warfare in South Africa. The major threat I foresee is civil disobedience, where we are asked by the police to assist and protect them.

“In that case, we will be ready to assist police, but as far as fighting an outside war with outside players or countries, that is not in the offing.”

Holomisa added that the army is now better equipped to respond to potential riots since the 2021 July unrest.

“The Minister of State Security did table a report, and they seem to be, at least this time around, ahead of the game.

“Anyone who wants to use violence, I think that the South African security in general, combined, they can deal with that matter. But I don’t think that we should start pressing panic buttons.”

Security concerns deepen amid Saps allegations

Ongoing concerns about national security have also been compounded by serious allegations involving the South African Police Service (Saps).

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi earlier this month accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of working with criminal gangs to dismantle a task team investigating politically motivated killings.

Mkhwanazi went on to claim that investigators had uncovered a criminal network tied to a drug cartel, implicating politicians, police officers, metro police and members of the judiciary.

In response to the allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on leave and appointed Gwede Mantashe as acting police minister.

Professor Firoz Cachalia is set to take over the role in August.

Ramaphosa also announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims.

