‘It’s a core driver of crime’ – Cele wants extra powers to deal with alcohol abuse

The police have arrested at least 17 800 suspects for unlawfully trading in liquor.

Police Minister Bheki Cele during the annual safer festive season inspection tour in Cape Town on 21 December 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Police Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement is taking rigorous measures to combat alcohol abuse, considering it a major contributor to crime throughout South Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing on Christmas Eve, Cele expressed concern over some motorists driving under the influence of alcohol during the festive season.

Dozens of people have already lost their lives on some of the busiest roads so far.

ALSO READ: ‘All hands are on deck’ – Cele says police’s festive season operations are ‘effective’

“While it is appreciated that the festive season is a time for enjoyment and festivities, it remains very alarming that some motorists still choose to drink and drive,” he said on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police have arrested more than 4 400 drunk drivers since 15 October.

The minister highlighted that 2 500 people have been arrested for public drinking across the country in the first 22 days of December.

“850 people were nabbed for being drunk and disorderly in a public place,” Cele said.

‘Core driver’

Cele insisted that alcohol abuse played a role in violence in the country.

“Police are acting hard on the abuse of liquor, which remains a core driver of crime, especially contact crimes.”

He sent a “stern warning” to the owners of unlicensed liquor outlets who “stubbornly” opt to sell alcohol illegally.

“Their liquor establishment will be shut down and the liquor will be confiscated and they as owners of those establishments will be arrested.”

More than 6 400 fines have been issued to liquor outlets for non-compliance, according to the minister.

RELATED: ‘It’s a fact!’ – Cele insists alcohol is a major driver of crime in SA

In three weeks of this month, police have arrested at least 17 800 suspects for unlawfully trading in alcohol.

“We continue to call on liquor traders to trade responsibly and liquor traders must be fully compliant. This is a non-negotiable.”

Additionally, more than 13 200 people have been nabbed and charged with drug related crimes this festive season.

“The sporadic crime incidents so far this holiday season, bolster policing efforts to ensure the safety and security of those living within our borders and their properties.

“While crime levels are not at acceptable levels, what is clear is that the space for criminals to operate has been squeezed as a result of amplified police interventions,” Cele continued.

#sapsHQ The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele gives an update of the #SaferFestiveSeason Policing Operations on Christmas Eve. NPhttps://t.co/wRorte7Vq9 pic.twitter.com/eSS9MkaaOA — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 24, 2023

‘Extra powers’

The minister later pointed out that the police would continue its work in tackling alcohol in the country.

“I hope I will be given extra power[s] to deal with liquor issues,” a smiling Cele responded to a question from one of the reporters.

He said the police had a responsibility and the authority to inspect liquor outlets.

“There are a few things that are done to break the compliance: one is underaged people that you find there. [Secondly], there is also violence where sometimes people shoot and kill [others].

“[Thirdly], you’ll find that they are not sticking to the hours that they are supposed to [be open so there is noise] until the next morning. Sometimes, there is illicit trading that is happening.”

READ MORE: Is Bheki Cele fit to serve as SA’s police minister? – Experts weigh in

Cele further stressed that there were alcohol related illegal activities taking place and this needed to be addressed throughs arrests.

“What we find most of the time with the people that we arrest is that they are given a warning… sometimes by the police, sometimes by the magistrate or it is regard as a minor kind of crime. But as the police we are not going to stop to arrest those people [whether] it the first, second or third time,” he said.

“Police must keep doing their work by arrest them, inspect, closing down and taking the alcohol. Sometimes that alcohol we confiscate, we are ordered by the courts to return it back, but we are not going to stop” Cele added.