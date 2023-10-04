Is Bheki Cele fit to serve as SA’s police minister? – Experts weigh in

There were mixed reactions over Police Minister Bheki Cele’s fitness to hold office after the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests recommended that Cele must apologise for losing his cool at an imbizo last year and verbally attacking a crime activist. Action Society founder Ian Cameron said he accepted Cele’s apology but will continue to call for him to step down. “It’s not about an apology. It’s a step in the right direction. South Africa is bleeding,” he said. Cameron said the country recorded 70 murders a day, three murders an hour while “we have an utterly incompetent minister”.…

There were mixed reactions over Police Minister Bheki Cele’s fitness to hold office after the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests recommended that Cele must apologise for losing his cool at an imbizo last year and verbally attacking a crime activist.

Action Society founder Ian Cameron said he accepted Cele’s apology but will continue to call for him to step down.

“It’s not about an apology. It’s a step in the right direction. South Africa is bleeding,” he said.

Cameron said the country recorded 70 murders a day, three murders an hour while “we have an utterly incompetent minister”.

“It’s not personal against the minster. It’s the fact that we don’t have a competent individual in that position,” he said.

Cameron said it was about building a police service that could be respected again, adding that police had restructured and the management relapsed.

“I’m glad to see the ethics committee still functions and holding someone to account,” he said.

Parliamentary spokesperson Malatswa Molepo said the committee found that Cele breached the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests.

The committee recommended to the National Assembly that Cele enter an apology in the House for his conduct towards Cameron during an imbizo.

“The complaint relates to an imbizo held on 5 July, 2022, where Cele is alleged to have become irate and shouted at the complainant to shut up,” he said.

“The complainant alleged that Cele did not behave in the calm and dignified manner required by the high office he holds.”

Molepo said the complainant alleged that Cele wagged his finger at him and said: “Don’t provoke me.” Before he started yelling “shut up” to him.

Cele further instructed the complainant to “sit down and listen” or “get out” before he was forcefully removed from the venue by police members.

“Following deliberations, the committee noted that Cele, in his written representation, did not specifically address the incident – that he is alleged to have shouted ‘shut up’ at the complainant,” he said.

“However, the video footage taken on the day shows that Cele was irate and that he did shout at the complainant.”

The committee found that, as an MP, Cele was required to act in a manner that would maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament.

Head of the department of criminology and justice at the University of Limpopo, Prof Jaco Barkhuizen, said a police minister needs to be able to interact with any member of the public without losing his temper.

“The minister should realise South Africans are tired and fed up with the high crime levels. Shouting at members of the public is unprofessional for a person of his stature and bringing historical details of himself as a justification was unjustified,” he said.

Barkhuizen said it was good that the committee found a violation against him.

“We hope the minister learns from this,” he said.

Head of the department of cultural and political studies at the University of Limpopo, Prof Kgothatso Shai, said the standard of leadership at political and other levels has been pitched too low in South Africa.

“Cele is still fit for public office, regardless of selected challenges in terms of temper,” he said.

Shai said Cele’s leadership strengths far outweigh his weaknesses.

“The president needs to do a delicate task of counterbalancing in terms of what is in the best interests of government and nation,” he said.