Caught in action – Limpopo teacher arrested for plotting to kill his wife

The 45-year-old man will be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

A Limpopo teacher has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill his wife, the provincial South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed.

The 45-year-old man was apprehended in Polokwane on Saturday.

The police’s tracking team as well as the murder and robbery unit had received a tip-off about the teacher’s plans after he allegedly hired someone else to carry out the job.

The suspect was caught in action after exchanging money.

“The police operationalised information about the suspect and his evil intentions and was subsequently pounced on while he was at hiding place after arranging with a source to pay him a portion of the amount agreed for killing his wife.

ALSO READ: Bail application for woman accused of killing family for life insurance postponed

“The suspect had already paid R5 000 a portion of the agreed R15 000, and the police ultimately managed to intercept and arrest him immediately after the transaction of cash payment was made,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said the suspect, who is believed to be a teacher by profession, was detained and will be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

However, the motive behind the premeditated murder was unknown at this stage.

“Gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF] cannot be ruled out,” Mashaba added.

The suspect is set to make his first appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 27 December.

Cop wife, hitman sentenced

In July this year, a wife of a police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison for her involvement in her husband’s killing.

The wife, Nelisiwe Cebisile Magwaza, was given three years for defeating the ends of justice by the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Mtunzini.

Bafana Biyela, the 42-year-old hitman hired to kill her husband, was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery and 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Their sentences will run concurrently.

READ MORE: Study reveals alarming rates of male murders in South Africa

Phiwayinkosi Magwaza was 59 years at the time of his death.

The police officer was at his home in KwaMagwaza Reserve, Melmoth when he was shot dead on 27 August 2020.

Magwaza, who was stationed at the Melmoth police station, was also robbed of his service firearm.

The Hawks subsequently arrested his 30-year-old wife on 10 September 2020.

Biyela was nabbed at KwaMashu hostel, where he was found in possession of the officer’s service pistol, a week later.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell